Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 08.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 12:00 PM Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo and bipartisan senators announce support for community lenders – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, Republican Sen. Mike Crapo, and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo make an announcement in support of community lenders in order to expand access to capital for underserved communities and small businesses emerging from the pandemic, and hold roundtable discussion

Location: SVC-214, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, First St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Rachel Cohen, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Rachel_Cohen@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 306 3278

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 3:00 PM City of Alexandra releases Racial Equity Toolkit at community event

Location: Del Pepper Community Center, 4850 Mark Center Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 5:00 PM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce hosts 97th annual Banquet and Awards

Location: Brenwood Lake Weddings, 245 Log Cabin Dr, Stanley, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 5:30 PM Arlington Chamber of Commerce hosts Arlington County Board candidate forum

Location: Van Metre Hall, George Mason University, 3351 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/

Contacts: John Musso, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 6:00 PM Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammel holds Richmond Southside 8th Voter District meeting

Location: Satellite Restaurant, 4000 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Saturday, Jun. 10 AMA Marketing and Public Policy Conference

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.ama.org/, https://twitter.com/AMA_Marketing

Contacts: AMA, customersupport@ama.org, 1 312 542 9000

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Sunday, Jun. 11 American Psychiatric Nurses Association Annual Clinical Psychopharmacology Institute

Location: Hyatt Regency Reston, 1800 Presidents St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.apna.org/, https://twitter.com/AmerPsychNurses

Contacts: APNA, inform@apna.org, 1 855 863 2762

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Friday, Jun. 09 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Computer and Information Science and Engineering meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-10197, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Friday, Jun. 09 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Social, Behavioral & Economic Sciences meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-09757, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 – Sunday, Jun. 11 47th Annual Norfolk Harborfest Music, Food and Maritime Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

