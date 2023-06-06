Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 06.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 10:00 AM Henrico County Public Schools hosts job fair

Location: Varina – Henrico County Public Library, 1875 New Market Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen keynotes UMCES report release – Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen keynotes the release of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s 2022 Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card

Location: Washington Sailing Marina, 1 Marina Dr, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vanhollen.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen

Contacts: Office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, press@vanhollen.senate.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 3:00 PM Chesterfield County holds ceremony for 2023 senior volunteer hall of fame inductees

Location: Chesterfield Career and Technical Center – Hull Campus, 13900 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Jim McConnell, Chesterfield County, mcconnellja@chesterfield.gov, 1 804 717 6094

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 7:30 PM The Paramount Theatre holds Summer at The Paramount event

Location: The Paramount Theater, 215 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://paramountny.com/, https://twitter.com/TheParamountNY

Contacts: Andy Pillifant, The Paramount Theater, andypillifant@theparamount.net

Wednesday, Jun. 07 9:30 AM 12th Pentagon Pride Month Celebration – 12th Annual LGBT Pride Month Celebration at the Pentagon, with speakers Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros, Chief Operations Officer for the U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Institute for Strategic Dialogue Executive Director Dixon Osborne and U.S. Navy NAVAIR Deputy Program Manager Cmdr. Emily Shilling

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Saturday, Jun. 10 AMA Marketing and Public Policy Conference

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.ama.org/, https://twitter.com/AMA_Marketing

Contacts: AMA, customersupport@ama.org, 1 312 542 9000

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Sunday, Jun. 11 American Psychiatric Nurses Association Annual Clinical Psychopharmacology Institute

Location: Hyatt Regency Reston, 1800 Presidents St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.apna.org/, https://twitter.com/AmerPsychNurses

Contacts: APNA, inform@apna.org, 1 855 863 2762

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Friday, Jun. 09 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Computer and Information Science and Engineering meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-10197, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Friday, Jun. 09 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Social, Behavioral & Economic Sciences meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-09757, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

