Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 05.

Monday, Jun. 05 10:00 AM Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School Committee meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Virginia Department of Education , vdoe@public.govdelivery.com

Monday, Jun. 05 11:30 AM Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announces the launch of Zencity Blockwise

Location: Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters, 12099 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/, https://twitter.com/fairfaxpolice

Contacts: Fairfax County Police Department, fcpdmedia@fairfaxcounty.gov

Monday, Jun. 05 6:30 PM Loudoun County hosts location and design public hearing on Westwind Drive project

Location: Stone Hill Middle School, 23415 Evergreen Ridge Dr, Ashburn, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

Monday, Jun. 05 – Thursday, Jun. 08 DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program Annual Merit Review – Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.annualmeritreview.energy.gov, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy, 1 202 586 5806

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 10:00 AM Henrico County Public Schools hosts job fair

Location: Varina – Henrico County Public Library, 1875 New Market Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

Wednesday, Jun. 07 9:30 AM 12th Pentagon Pride Month Celebration – 12th Annual LGBT Pride Month Celebration at the Pentagon, with speakers Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros, Chief Operations Officer for the U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Institute for Strategic Dialogue Executive Director Dixon Osborne and U.S. Navy NAVAIR Deputy Program Manager Cmdr. Emily Shilling

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

