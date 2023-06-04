Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 04.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 05 – Thursday, Jun. 08 DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program Annual Merit Review – Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.annualmeritreview.energy.gov, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy, 1 202 586 5806

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.