Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 03.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 9:00 AM Workhouse Arts Center hosts AutoWorks Festival

Location: Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, VA

Contacts: Christine Cimino, Workhouse Arts Center, ChristineCimino@workhousearts.org, 1 703 584 2911

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 12:00 PM 2023 Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service

Location: Richmond Raceway, 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vafire.com/

Contacts: Will Merritt, Virginia Department of Fire Programs, pio@vdfp.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 2:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts 6th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month fair

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 DC Metro Beer Bourbon & BBQ

Location: Bull Run Special Events Center, Centreville, VA

Weblinks: https://nova.beerandbourbon.com/, https://twitter.com/drinkeatrelax, #drinkeatrelax

Contacts: Greg Nivens, Drink Eat Relax Events, LLC, greg@drinkeatrelax.com, 1 410 804 0161

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 – Sunday, Jun. 04 Richmond National Battlefield Park holds Battle of Cold Harbor commemoration

Location: Cold Harbor Battlefield Visitor Center, 5515 Anderson-Wright Dr, Mechanicsville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nps.gov, https://twitter.com/NatlParkService

Contacts: Rebecca Toy, U.S. National Park Service, rebecca_toy@nps.gov

Monday, Jun. 05 – Thursday, Jun. 08 DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program Annual Merit Review – Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.annualmeritreview.energy.gov, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy, 1 202 586 5806

