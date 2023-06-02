Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 8:30 AM Chesterfield County hosts Chesterfield Buyers and Sellers Connection Conference

Location: Thomas R. Fulghum Center, 13900 Hull St Rd N North, Midlothian, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 12:30 PM Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger holds discussions on fentanyl crisis – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts a press conference with the Prince William County Police Department to discuss the increased threat of fentanyl and Xylazine, and holds fentanyl roundtable discussion with local leaders and health care providers

Location: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 3:50 PM Vice President Harris highlights administration’s commitment to gun violence prevention – Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Springfield, VA, where she highlights the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to gun violence prevention’. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also attends

Location: Springfield, VA

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

These remarks in Springfield, VA will be pooled press, open to pre-credentialed media, and livestreamed at WhiteHouse.Gov/Live.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 – Sunday, Jun. 04 Virginia Beach Jackalope Fest – Virginia Beach hosts Jackalope Fest, with skateboard showcase featuring Tony Hawk

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Erin Goldmeier, City of Virginia Beach, egoldmeier@vbgov.com, 1 757 266 0085

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 9:00 AM Workhouse Arts Center hosts AutoWorks Festival

Location: Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, VA

Contacts: Christine Cimino, Workhouse Arts Center, ChristineCimino@workhousearts.org, 1 703 584 2911

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 12:00 PM 2023 Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service

Location: Richmond Raceway, 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vafire.com/

Contacts: Will Merritt, Virginia Department of Fire Programs, pio@vdfp.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 2:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts 6th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month fair

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 DC Metro Beer Bourbon & BBQ

Location: Bull Run Special Events Center, Centreville, VA

Weblinks: https://nova.beerandbourbon.com/, https://twitter.com/drinkeatrelax, #drinkeatrelax

Contacts: Greg Nivens, Drink Eat Relax Events, LLC, greg@drinkeatrelax.com, 1 410 804 0161

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 – Sunday, Jun. 04 Richmond National Battlefield Park holds Battle of Cold Harbor commemoration

Location: Cold Harbor Battlefield Visitor Center, 5515 Anderson-Wright Dr, Mechanicsville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nps.gov, https://twitter.com/NatlParkService

Contacts: Rebecca Toy, U.S. National Park Service, rebecca_toy@nps.gov

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.