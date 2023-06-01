Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 01. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 01.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 9:00 AM Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts discussion on the Nutrition Title of the 2023 Farm Bill

Location: Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, 480 Central Rd, Fredericksburg, VA

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 3:00 PM Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Commission meeting

Location: Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, 2154 Landstown Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Parks and Recreation Dept., City of Virginia Beach, fun@VBgov.com, 1 757 385 1100

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 7:30 PM Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts telephone town hall

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

Thursday, Jun. 01 – Friday, Jun. 02 University of Virginia Annual Conference on Federal Taxation

Location: UVA Darden School of Business, 100 Darden Blvd, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://virginiataxconference.org

Contacts: Annual VA Conference on Federal Taxation, kvillio@vacle.org, 1 434 531 6952

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 01 Dominion Energy Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 Vice President Harris highlights administration’s commitment to gun violence prevention – Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Springfield, VA, where she highlights the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to gun violence prevention’

Location: Springfield, VA

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 2:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts 6th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month fair

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 DC Metro Beer Bourbon & BBQ

Location: Bull Run Special Events Center, Centreville, VA

Weblinks: https://nova.beerandbourbon.com/, https://twitter.com/drinkeatrelax, #drinkeatrelax

Contacts: Greg Nivens, Drink Eat Relax Events, LLC, greg@drinkeatrelax.com, 1 410 804 0161

