UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltisourceAsst
|1
|103.50
|20.00
|56.19
|+35.94
|+177.5
|2IsoRay
|.73
|.24
|.67
|+.42
|+170.4
|3ComstockM
|.99
|.27
|.73
|+.46
|+165.5
|4inTestCorp
|50
|27.17
|10.20
|26.26
|+15.96
|+155.0
|5eMagin
|2.49
|.78
|1.98
|+1.13
|+132.9
|6AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.67
|+.36
|+114.7
|7GeniusGrp
|7.99
|.30
|.70
|+.37
|+113.3
|8BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.36
|+.17
|+
|92.5
|9MilestoneSci
|1.22
|.46
|.87
|+.39
|+
|81.5
|10CoreMolding
|14
|22.85
|12.66
|22.75
|+9.76
|+
|75.1
|11AgeXThera
|1.00
|.37
|.89
|+.34
|+
|61.8
|12GencorInds
|68
|15.59
|9.80
|15.58
|+5.48
|+
|54.3
|13BiomXun
|.78
|.15
|.33
|+.11
|+
|50.0
|14SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.57
|.91
|+.30
|+
|49.2
|15ProtalixBio
|3.55
|1.32
|2.00
|+.63
|+
|46.0
|16AsensusSrg
|1.18
|.35
|.51
|+.16
|+
|45.5
|17Innsuites
|40
|3.82
|1.14
|2.39
|+.72
|+
|43.1
|18XtantMed
|1.20
|.56
|.93
|+.27
|+
|40.9
|19ChaseCorp
|27
|131.82
|84.53
|121.22
|+34.96
|+
|40.5
|20Envela
|13
|8.05
|5.11
|7.36
|+2.10
|+
|39.9
|21EquinoxGld
|5.85
|3.32
|4.58
|+1.30
|+
|39.6
|22iBiors
|2.60
|.46
|.61
|+.17
|+
|37.4
|23SupDrillPdts
|41
|1.29
|.81
|1.23
|+.31
|+
|33.8
|24OceanPwr
|.77
|.44
|.60
|+.15
|+
|33.3
|25RadiantLogis
|7
|6.94
|5.05
|6.72
|+1.63
|+
|32.0
|26Servotron
|14.32
|10.27
|13.75
|+3.19
|+
|30.2
|27FriedmanInds
|13
|13.38
|9.53
|12.60
|+2.81
|+
|28.7
|28ZedgeIncn
|5
|3.74
|1.74
|2.24
|+.48
|+
|27.3
|29CybinInc
|.60
|.21
|.38
|+.08
|+
|26.0
|30AberdnGlbInco
|6.04
|4.83
|5.96
|+1.14
|+
|23.7
|31RileyExplor
|4
|47.79
|26.33
|35.72
|+6.29
|+
|21.4
|32EllomayCap
|18.76
|10.01
|18.00
|+3.09
|+
|20.7
|33LineageCell
|1.58
|1.16
|1.41
|+.24
|+
|20.5
|34FlanignEnt
|5
|33.32
|25.71
|30.65
|+4.77
|+
|18.4
|35CompxIntl
|12
|22.95
|16.25
|21.80
|+3.32
|+
|18.0
|36EspeyMfg
|14
|22.96
|14.17
|16.75
|+2.55
|+
|17.9
|37LGLGroup
|30
|4.85
|3.93
|4.76
|+.71
|+
|17.5
|38WirelessTel
|4
|2.10
|1.56
|2.10
|+.31
|+
|17.3
|39CredSuissInco
|3.08
|2.43
|2.94
|+.42
|+
|16.7
|40UnivSecInst
|3.64
|1.73
|2.36
|+.33
|+
|16.3
|41Sifco
|3.81
|2.12
|2.46
|+.30
|+
|13.9
|42AcmeUnit
|32
|28.00
|21.30
|24.94
|+3.04
|+
|13.9
|43CornerstStrat
|8.46
|7.18
|8.38
|+1.01
|+
|13.7
|44GalianoGld
|2
|.74
|.46
|.59
|+.07
|+
|13.5
|45CornerTotRet
|8.17
|6.86
|8.00
|+.90
|+
|12.7
|46iShIndiaSCbt
|58.25
|48.11
|58.11
|+6.35
|+
|12.3
|47AMCONDis
|8
|226.90
|154.04
|203.00
|+22.00
|+
|12.2
|48NewConceptEn
|1.51
|.91
|1.22
|+.13
|+
|11.9
|49iShsGermSCbt
|65.63
|55.43
|60.85
|+6.26
|+
|11.5
|50EmersonRhs
|.66
|.51
|.59
|+.06
|+
|11.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Nuburu
|14.00
|.63
|.68
|—
|7.65
|—
|91.9
|2MultiWaysn
|8.65
|.53
|.58
|—
|5.90
|—
|91.1
|3RaMedSysrs
|7.25
|.90
|.92
|—
|4.97
|—
|84.4
|4FrshVineW
|1.99
|.21
|.23
|—
|.75
|—
|76.9
|5CamberEnrs
|2.48
|.61
|.64
|—
|1.38
|—
|68.4
|6PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|3.57
|5.12
|—
|9.48
|—
|64.9
|7LoopMedian
|6.60
|2.21
|2.39
|—
|4.23
|—
|63.9
|8UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.14
|.21
|—
|.35
|—
|62.7
|9Castellumn
|1.36
|.42
|.50
|—
|.76
|—
|60.3
|10GoldResource
|5
|1.80
|.62
|.63
|—
|.90
|—
|58.8
|11PowerREIT
|2
|5.59
|1.50
|1.64
|—
|2.31
|—
|58.5
|12PartsiD
|1.05
|.17
|.42
|—
|.56
|—
|57.2
|13ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|3.32
|4.58
|—
|6.03
|—
|56.8
|14NavideaBio
|.35
|.07
|.09
|—
|.12
|—
|56.2
|15IDWMedia
|1.25
|.36
|.43
|—
|.51
|—
|54.3
|16Cohen&Co
|9.20
|3.29
|4.05
|—
|4.29
|—
|51.4
|17AlmadenM
|.28
|.11
|.13
|—
|.12
|—
|47.1
|18FrankStProp
|21
|3.19
|1.13
|1.45
|—
|1.28
|—
|46.9
|19BMTech
|5.75
|2.60
|2.98
|—
|2.23
|—
|42.8
|20VolitionRX
|2.70
|1.36
|1.39
|—
|1.04
|—
|42.8
|21BattalionOil
|5
|12.37
|5.41
|5.71
|—
|4.00
|—
|41.2
|22RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|2.06
|2.06
|—
|1.44
|—
|41.1
|23MAIABiotcn
|5.22
|2.06
|2.20
|—
|1.31
|—
|37.3
|24KnowLabsn
|1.59
|.80
|1.01
|—
|.59
|—
|36.9
|25TakungArt
|1.43
|.30
|.35
|—
|.20
|—
|36.4
|26USAntimony
|.50
|.29
|.32
|—
|.17
|—
|35.3
|27ChinaPhrmH
|.12
|.06
|.06
|—
|.03
|—
|34.4
|28EvansBncp
|6
|40.57
|23.20
|24.93
|—12.46
|—
|33.3
|29NovaGoldg
|6.98
|3.84
|3.99
|—
|1.99
|—
|33.3
|30BirksGroup
|10.02
|5.16
|5.30
|—
|2.63
|—
|33.2
|31DecisPtSyst
|11.27
|4.04
|5.50
|—
|2.60
|—
|32.1
|32RingEnergy
|2
|2.54
|1.63
|1.71
|—
|.75
|—
|30.5
|33Ashford
|15.55
|9.20
|9.72
|—
|4.16
|—
|30.0
|34RetractblTch
|1
|2.11
|1.04
|1.15
|—
|.49
|—
|29.9
|35MAGSilverg
|17.02
|10.67
|11.14
|—
|4.49
|—
|28.7
|36TompkinsFncl
|9
|79.48
|48.68
|55.70
|—21.88
|—
|28.2
|37MatinasBio
|.75
|.35
|.36
|—
|.14
|—
|28.0
|38MarygoldCos
|2.03
|1.03
|1.09
|—
|.41
|—
|27.3
|39ParkNatl
|11
|143.11
|97.76
|102.32
|—38.43
|—
|27.3
|40TrinityPlace
|.98
|.28
|.54
|—
|.20
|—
|27.0
|41FGGrpHl
|6
|2.68
|1.51
|1.92
|—
|.70
|—
|26.7
|42vjAerocentry
|1
|1.95
|1.10
|1.30
|—
|.46
|—
|26.1
|43Stereotaxis
|2.75
|1.50
|1.53
|—
|.54
|—
|26.1
|44EmpirePetrl
|13.82
|8.00
|9.10
|—
|3.20
|—
|26.0
|45IssuerDirect
|22
|29.20
|17.03
|18.79
|—
|6.25
|—
|25.0
|46BarHarbor
|8
|32.42
|19.55
|24.64
|—
|7.40
|—
|23.1
|47Polished.com
|.86
|.41
|.46
|—
|.12
|—
|20.4
|48GoldMining
|1.42
|.86
|.90
|—
|.23
|—
|20.3
|49i80Gold
|3.14
|1.99
|2.25
|—
|.57
|—
|20.2
|50SouthlndHld
|11.14
|6.57
|8.21
|—
|2.01
|—
|19.7
