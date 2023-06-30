Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

June 30, 2023, 7:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltisourceAsst 1 103.50 20.00 56.19 +35.94 +177.5
2IsoRay .73 .24 .67 +.42 +170.4
3ComstockM .99 .27 .73 +.46 +165.5
4inTestCorp 50 27.17 10.20 26.26 +15.96 +155.0
5eMagin 2.49 .78 1.98 +1.13 +132.9
6AIMImmu .84 .30 .67 +.36 +114.7
7GeniusGrp 7.99 .30 .70 +.37 +113.3
8BiomX .69 .18 .36 +.17 + 92.5
9MilestoneSci 1.22 .46 .87 +.39 + 81.5
10CoreMolding 14 22.85 12.66 22.75 +9.76 + 75.1
11AgeXThera 1.00 .37 .89 +.34 + 61.8
12GencorInds 68 15.59 9.80 15.58 +5.48 + 54.3
13BiomXun .78 .15 .33 +.11 + 50.0
14SunLinkHlth 1.47 .57 .91 +.30 + 49.2
15ProtalixBio 3.55 1.32 2.00 +.63 + 46.0
16AsensusSrg 1.18 .35 .51 +.16 + 45.5
17Innsuites 40 3.82 1.14 2.39 +.72 + 43.1
18XtantMed 1.20 .56 .93 +.27 + 40.9
19ChaseCorp 27 131.82 84.53 121.22 +34.96 + 40.5
20Envela 13 8.05 5.11 7.36 +2.10 + 39.9
21EquinoxGld 5.85 3.32 4.58 +1.30 + 39.6
22iBiors 2.60 .46 .61 +.17 + 37.4
23SupDrillPdts 41 1.29 .81 1.23 +.31 + 33.8
24OceanPwr .77 .44 .60 +.15 + 33.3
25RadiantLogis 7 6.94 5.05 6.72 +1.63 + 32.0
26Servotron 14.32 10.27 13.75 +3.19 + 30.2
27FriedmanInds 13 13.38 9.53 12.60 +2.81 + 28.7
28ZedgeIncn 5 3.74 1.74 2.24 +.48 + 27.3
29CybinInc .60 .21 .38 +.08 + 26.0
30AberdnGlbInco 6.04 4.83 5.96 +1.14 + 23.7
31RileyExplor 4 47.79 26.33 35.72 +6.29 + 21.4
32EllomayCap 18.76 10.01 18.00 +3.09 + 20.7
33LineageCell 1.58 1.16 1.41 +.24 + 20.5
34FlanignEnt 5 33.32 25.71 30.65 +4.77 + 18.4
35CompxIntl 12 22.95 16.25 21.80 +3.32 + 18.0
36EspeyMfg 14 22.96 14.17 16.75 +2.55 + 17.9
37LGLGroup 30 4.85 3.93 4.76 +.71 + 17.5
38WirelessTel 4 2.10 1.56 2.10 +.31 + 17.3
39CredSuissInco 3.08 2.43 2.94 +.42 + 16.7
40UnivSecInst 3.64 1.73 2.36 +.33 + 16.3
41Sifco 3.81 2.12 2.46 +.30 + 13.9
42AcmeUnit 32 28.00 21.30 24.94 +3.04 + 13.9
43CornerstStrat 8.46 7.18 8.38 +1.01 + 13.7
44GalianoGld 2 .74 .46 .59 +.07 + 13.5
45CornerTotRet 8.17 6.86 8.00 +.90 + 12.7
46iShIndiaSCbt 58.25 48.11 58.11 +6.35 + 12.3
47AMCONDis 8 226.90 154.04 203.00 +22.00 + 12.2
48NewConceptEn 1.51 .91 1.22 +.13 + 11.9
49iShsGermSCbt 65.63 55.43 60.85 +6.26 + 11.5
50EmersonRhs .66 .51 .59 +.06 + 11.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Nuburu 14.00 .63 .68 7.65 91.9
2MultiWaysn 8.65 .53 .58 5.90 91.1
3RaMedSysrs 7.25 .90 .92 4.97 84.4
4FrshVineW 1.99 .21 .23 .75 76.9
5CamberEnrs 2.48 .61 .64 1.38 68.4
6PowrREITpfA 16.10 3.57 5.12 9.48 64.9
7LoopMedian 6.60 2.21 2.39 4.23 63.9
8UniqueFabr 1 .87 .14 .21 .35 62.7
9Castellumn 1.36 .42 .50 .76 60.3
10GoldResource 5 1.80 .62 .63 .90 58.8
11PowerREIT 2 5.59 1.50 1.64 2.31 58.5
12PartsiD 1.05 .17 .42 .56 57.2
13ArenaGpHl 11.18 3.32 4.58 6.03 56.8
14NavideaBio .35 .07 .09 .12 56.2
15IDWMedia 1.25 .36 .43 .51 54.3
16Cohen&Co 9.20 3.29 4.05 4.29 51.4
17AlmadenM .28 .11 .13 .12 47.1
18FrankStProp 21 3.19 1.13 1.45 1.28 46.9
19BMTech 5.75 2.60 2.98 2.23 42.8
20VolitionRX 2.70 1.36 1.39 1.04 42.8
21BattalionOil 5 12.37 5.41 5.71 4.00 41.2
22RegHlthPrpfA 6.00 2.06 2.06 1.44 41.1
23MAIABiotcn 5.22 2.06 2.20 1.31 37.3
24KnowLabsn 1.59 .80 1.01 .59 36.9
25TakungArt 1.43 .30 .35 .20 36.4
26USAntimony .50 .29 .32 .17 35.3
27ChinaPhrmH .12 .06 .06 .03 34.4
28EvansBncp 6 40.57 23.20 24.93 —12.46 33.3
29NovaGoldg 6.98 3.84 3.99 1.99 33.3
30BirksGroup 10.02 5.16 5.30 2.63 33.2
31DecisPtSyst 11.27 4.04 5.50 2.60 32.1
32RingEnergy 2 2.54 1.63 1.71 .75 30.5
33Ashford 15.55 9.20 9.72 4.16 30.0
34RetractblTch 1 2.11 1.04 1.15 .49 29.9
35MAGSilverg 17.02 10.67 11.14 4.49 28.7
36TompkinsFncl 9 79.48 48.68 55.70 —21.88 28.2
37MatinasBio .75 .35 .36 .14 28.0
38MarygoldCos 2.03 1.03 1.09 .41 27.3
39ParkNatl 11 143.11 97.76 102.32 —38.43 27.3
40TrinityPlace .98 .28 .54 .20 27.0
41FGGrpHl 6 2.68 1.51 1.92 .70 26.7
42vjAerocentry 1 1.95 1.10 1.30 .46 26.1
43Stereotaxis 2.75 1.50 1.53 .54 26.1
44EmpirePetrl 13.82 8.00 9.10 3.20 26.0
45IssuerDirect 22 29.20 17.03 18.79 6.25 25.0
46BarHarbor 8 32.42 19.55 24.64 7.40 23.1
47Polished.com .86 .41 .46 .12 20.4
48GoldMining 1.42 .86 .90 .23 20.3
49i80Gold 3.14 1.99 2.25 .57 20.2
50SouthlndHld 11.14 6.57 8.21 2.01 19.7
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

