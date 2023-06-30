Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

June 30, 2023, 7:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CarvanaA 29.13 4.23 25.92 +21.18 +446.8
2USXprEntr 6.15 1.34 6.14 +4.33 +239.2
3OscarHlth 9.89 2.39 8.06 +5.60 +227.6
4NGLEnPtrs 4.25 1.14 3.89 +2.68 +221.5
5ArloTech 11.31 3.37 10.91 +7.40 +210.8
6NGLEPtrpfB 25.76 8.73 25.00 +15.76 +170.6
7DxSOXBull 26.79 9.19 24.83 +15.16 +156.8
8ProUltSemi 44.60 15.94 42.23 +25.67 +155.0
9DrxHmbldBull 77.08 30.81 76.15 +45.49 +148.4
10DxTechBull 56.53 20.15 54.02 +31.92 +144.4
11LiveWireGrn 12.25 4.88 11.81 +6.96 +143.5
12WeaveCom 11.67 4.04 11.11 +6.53 +142.6
13PalantirTc 17.16 5.84 15.33 +8.91 +138.8
14Hovnanian 1 102.100 41.95 99.21 +57.13 +135.8
15CarnivalUK 17.01 7.04 16.95 +9.76 +135.7
16CircorIntl 56.48 23.05 56.45 +32.49 +135.6
17GreenBrick 9 57.53 24.19 56.80 +32.57 +134.4
18CarnivalCp 18.88 7.92 18.83 +10.77 +133.6
19AzulSA 17 13.78 3.82 13.69 +7.58 +124.1
20SamsaraA 30.91 10.48 27.71 +15.28 +122.9
21BeazerHomes 4 28.50 12.89 28.29 +15.53 +121.7
22HysterYale 59.64 25.20 55.84 +30.53 +120.6
23ArcherAvia 4.88 1.77 4.12 +2.25 +120.3
24HeritageIns 5.23 1.77 3.85 +2.05 +113.9
25RoylCarib 105.21 48.68 103.74 +54.31 +109.9
26QudianInc 2.05 .92 2.00 +1.05 +109.9
27BldrsFstSrch 9 138.53 64.54 136.00 +71.12 +109.6
28ELFInc 115.79 48.10 114.23 +58.93 +106.6
29Manitowoc 20.20 9.06 18.83 +9.67 +105.6
30GolLinhas 5.48 1.100 5.46 +2.79 +104.5
31SpotifyTch 161.66 79.14 160.55 +81.60 +103.4
32PrSUlShtN 92.35 30.00 55.45 +27.89 +101.2
33CrawfordA 50 11.13 5.33 11.09 +5.53 + 99.5
34Wayfair 74.25 29.51 65.01 +32.12 + 97.7
35ProUltTech 46.21 21.38 45.01 +22.00 + 95.6
36NuHoldg 8.06 3.39 7.89 +3.82 + 93.9
37Edenor 9 17.37 6.52 15.42 +7.43 + 93.0
38Holley 4.11 1.92 4.09 +1.97 + 92.9
39OnHoldg 34.88 16.60 33.00 +15.84 + 92.3
40Cinemark 18.85 8.33 16.50 +7.84 + 90.5
41PROGHld 13 35.11 16.75 32.12 +15.23 + 90.2
42MIHomes 5 88.28 46.12 87.19 +41.01 + 88.8
43ShakeShack 79.33 40.90 77.72 +36.19 + 87.1
44Shopify 67.36 34.65 64.60 +29.89 + 86.1
45NerdyA 4.44 2.18 4.17 +1.92 + 85.3
46HubSpot 535.90 267.99 532.09+242.96 + 84.0
47GlbXBlkchrs 31.67 15.41 30.84 +14.08 + 84.0
48ProUltQQQ 65.62 33.42 64.38 +29.34 + 83.7
49MultiPlan 2.29 .61 2.11 +.96 + 83.5
50JeldWenHld 25 17.87 9.69 17.54 +7.89 + 81.8
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BabylonHldg 14.00 .47 .55 6.20 91.9
2BrkfDTLApf 4.23 .17 .35 3.35 90.5
3FstRepBkpfH 22.87 1.00 1.98 —17.70 89.9
4FtRepBkpfM 18.99 .77 1.73 —13.94 89.0
5Enviva 26.44 6.69 10.85 —55.98 83.8
6Vapotherm 2.94 .38 .45 2.26 83.5
7F45TrainHl 3.41 .46 .50 2.35 82.5
8Diebold 3.85 .24 .25 1.17 82.4
9WeWork 2.36 .16 .26 1.18 82.2
10Tupperware 4.95 .66 .80 3.34 80.7
11RubiconTch 2.07 .25 .37 1.41 79.2
12SunlightFn 1.61 .25 .29 1.00 77.5
13BrghtHlthrs 86.40 7.57 12.22 —39.78 76.5
14AtentoSA 6.79 .78 1.00 3.23 76.4
15DigitMedSol 1.51 .29 .33 1.01 75.4
16DxSOXBear 41.50 9.48 9.87 —29.64 75.0
17NineEnrgySv 8 17.10 2.90 3.83 —10.70 73.6
18PrUShtSemi 25.66 7.35 7.56 —17.26 69.5
19USDPtrs 4.35 .80 .99 2.17 68.7
20DxTcBear 44.42 13.38 13.71 —26.86 66.2
21akaBrandsHl 1.84 .30 .43 .84 66.1
22Heliogen .75 .19 .25 .45 64.9
23Chegg 7 26.67 8.55 8.88 —16.39 64.9
24SQZBiotch 1.01 .25 .27 .47 63.5
25VinceHldg 8.48 2.65 2.91 4.92 62.8
26CUROGrp 2 4.96 1.00 1.35 2.20 62.0
27CazooGrprs 6.80 1.16 1.18 1.91 61.8
28BPPrud 13.31 4.52 4.56 7.12 61.0
29CharahSolrs 8.34 2.01 2.17 3.23 59.8
30AzurePwrGl 4.98 1.50 1.77 2.54 58.9
31LumenTech 6.09 1.74 2.26 2.96 56.7
32HudsonPacPrp 12.23 4.05 4.22 5.51 56.6
33iPathNatGas 20.75 8.99 9.74 —12.34 55.9
34RayAdvMat 27 9.84 3.28 4.28 5.32 55.4
35BirdGlobalrs 2.93 1.89 2.02 2.48 55.1
36RiteAid 4.18 1.50 1.51 1.83 54.8
37FstHorizonNat 7 24.90 8.99 11.27 —13.23 54.0
38ProUltShTc 23.54 10.06 10.12 —11.84 53.9
39BrghtSchrs 3.44 1.13 1.13 1.28 53.2
40AdvanceAuto 7 158.22 63.56 70.30 —76.73 52.2
41Sonendo 2.82 1.05 1.36 1.47 51.9
42VictSecret 47.22 16.78 17.43 —18.35 51.3
43UtdNatrlFd 8 43.95 19.51 19.55 —19.16 49.5
44SunlTech 15.40 2.97 3.69 3.60 49.4
45BensonHill 2.84 .90 1.30 1.25 49.0
46KnotOffshPtrs 3 10.69 4.28 4.94 4.69 48.7
47USNGasFd 13.41 5.87 7.42 6.68 47.4
48Keycorp 5 20.30 8.54 9.24 8.18 47.0
49BankHawaii 8 81.73 30.83 41.23 —36.33 46.8
50CorEngInfr 1 2.22 .95 1.12 .97 46.4
