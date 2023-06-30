UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CarvanaA
|29.13
|4.23
|25.92
|+21.18
|+446.8
|2USXprEntr
|6.15
|1.34
|6.14
|+4.33
|+239.2
|3OscarHlth
|9.89
|2.39
|8.06
|+5.60
|+227.6
|4NGLEnPtrs
|4.25
|1.14
|3.89
|+2.68
|+221.5
|5ArloTech
|11.31
|3.37
|10.91
|+7.40
|+210.8
|6NGLEPtrpfB
|25.76
|8.73
|25.00
|+15.76
|+170.6
|7DxSOXBull
|26.79
|9.19
|24.83
|+15.16
|+156.8
|8ProUltSemi
|44.60
|15.94
|42.23
|+25.67
|+155.0
|9DrxHmbldBull
|77.08
|30.81
|76.15
|+45.49
|+148.4
|10DxTechBull
|56.53
|20.15
|54.02
|+31.92
|+144.4
|11LiveWireGrn
|12.25
|4.88
|11.81
|+6.96
|+143.5
|12WeaveCom
|11.67
|4.04
|11.11
|+6.53
|+142.6
|13PalantirTc
|17.16
|5.84
|15.33
|+8.91
|+138.8
|14Hovnanian
|1
|102.100
|41.95
|99.21
|+57.13
|+135.8
|15CarnivalUK
|17.01
|7.04
|16.95
|+9.76
|+135.7
|16CircorIntl
|56.48
|23.05
|56.45
|+32.49
|+135.6
|17GreenBrick
|9
|57.53
|24.19
|56.80
|+32.57
|+134.4
|18CarnivalCp
|18.88
|7.92
|18.83
|+10.77
|+133.6
|19AzulSA
|17
|13.78
|3.82
|13.69
|+7.58
|+124.1
|20SamsaraA
|30.91
|10.48
|27.71
|+15.28
|+122.9
|21BeazerHomes
|4
|28.50
|12.89
|28.29
|+15.53
|+121.7
|22HysterYale
|59.64
|25.20
|55.84
|+30.53
|+120.6
|23ArcherAvia
|4.88
|1.77
|4.12
|+2.25
|+120.3
|24HeritageIns
|5.23
|1.77
|3.85
|+2.05
|+113.9
|25RoylCarib
|105.21
|48.68
|103.74
|+54.31
|+109.9
|26QudianInc
|2.05
|.92
|2.00
|+1.05
|+109.9
|27BldrsFstSrch
|9
|138.53
|64.54
|136.00
|+71.12
|+109.6
|28ELFInc
|115.79
|48.10
|114.23
|+58.93
|+106.6
|29Manitowoc
|20.20
|9.06
|18.83
|+9.67
|+105.6
|30GolLinhas
|5.48
|1.100
|5.46
|+2.79
|+104.5
|31SpotifyTch
|161.66
|79.14
|160.55
|+81.60
|+103.4
|32PrSUlShtN
|92.35
|30.00
|55.45
|+27.89
|+101.2
|33CrawfordA
|50
|11.13
|5.33
|11.09
|+5.53
|+
|99.5
|34Wayfair
|74.25
|29.51
|65.01
|+32.12
|+
|97.7
|35ProUltTech
|46.21
|21.38
|45.01
|+22.00
|+
|95.6
|36NuHoldg
|8.06
|3.39
|7.89
|+3.82
|+
|93.9
|37Edenor
|9
|17.37
|6.52
|15.42
|+7.43
|+
|93.0
|38Holley
|4.11
|1.92
|4.09
|+1.97
|+
|92.9
|39OnHoldg
|34.88
|16.60
|33.00
|+15.84
|+
|92.3
|40Cinemark
|18.85
|8.33
|16.50
|+7.84
|+
|90.5
|41PROGHld
|13
|35.11
|16.75
|32.12
|+15.23
|+
|90.2
|42MIHomes
|5
|88.28
|46.12
|87.19
|+41.01
|+
|88.8
|43ShakeShack
|79.33
|40.90
|77.72
|+36.19
|+
|87.1
|44Shopify
|67.36
|34.65
|64.60
|+29.89
|+
|86.1
|45NerdyA
|4.44
|2.18
|4.17
|+1.92
|+
|85.3
|46HubSpot
|535.90
|267.99
|532.09+242.96
|+
|84.0
|47GlbXBlkchrs
|31.67
|15.41
|30.84
|+14.08
|+
|84.0
|48ProUltQQQ
|65.62
|33.42
|64.38
|+29.34
|+
|83.7
|49MultiPlan
|2.29
|.61
|2.11
|+.96
|+
|83.5
|50JeldWenHld
|25
|17.87
|9.69
|17.54
|+7.89
|+
|81.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BabylonHldg
|14.00
|.47
|.55
|—
|6.20
|—
|91.9
|2BrkfDTLApf
|4.23
|.17
|.35
|—
|3.35
|—
|90.5
|3FstRepBkpfH
|22.87
|1.00
|1.98
|—17.70
|—
|89.9
|4FtRepBkpfM
|18.99
|.77
|1.73
|—13.94
|—
|89.0
|5Enviva
|26.44
|6.69
|10.85
|—55.98
|—
|83.8
|6Vapotherm
|2.94
|.38
|.45
|—
|2.26
|—
|83.5
|7F45TrainHl
|3.41
|.46
|.50
|—
|2.35
|—
|82.5
|8Diebold
|3.85
|.24
|.25
|—
|1.17
|—
|82.4
|9WeWork
|2.36
|.16
|.26
|—
|1.18
|—
|82.2
|10Tupperware
|4.95
|.66
|.80
|—
|3.34
|—
|80.7
|11RubiconTch
|2.07
|.25
|.37
|—
|1.41
|—
|79.2
|12SunlightFn
|1.61
|.25
|.29
|—
|1.00
|—
|77.5
|13BrghtHlthrs
|86.40
|7.57
|12.22
|—39.78
|—
|76.5
|14AtentoSA
|6.79
|.78
|1.00
|—
|3.23
|—
|76.4
|15DigitMedSol
|1.51
|.29
|.33
|—
|1.01
|—
|75.4
|16DxSOXBear
|41.50
|9.48
|9.87
|—29.64
|—
|75.0
|17NineEnrgySv
|8
|17.10
|2.90
|3.83
|—10.70
|—
|73.6
|18PrUShtSemi
|25.66
|7.35
|7.56
|—17.26
|—
|69.5
|19USDPtrs
|4.35
|.80
|.99
|—
|2.17
|—
|68.7
|20DxTcBear
|44.42
|13.38
|13.71
|—26.86
|—
|66.2
|21akaBrandsHl
|1.84
|.30
|.43
|—
|.84
|—
|66.1
|22Heliogen
|.75
|.19
|.25
|—
|.45
|—
|64.9
|23Chegg
|7
|26.67
|8.55
|8.88
|—16.39
|—
|64.9
|24SQZBiotch
|1.01
|.25
|.27
|—
|.47
|—
|63.5
|25VinceHldg
|8.48
|2.65
|2.91
|—
|4.92
|—
|62.8
|26CUROGrp
|2
|4.96
|1.00
|1.35
|—
|2.20
|—
|62.0
|27CazooGrprs
|6.80
|1.16
|1.18
|—
|1.91
|—
|61.8
|28BPPrud
|13.31
|4.52
|4.56
|—
|7.12
|—
|61.0
|29CharahSolrs
|8.34
|2.01
|2.17
|—
|3.23
|—
|59.8
|30AzurePwrGl
|4.98
|1.50
|1.77
|—
|2.54
|—
|58.9
|31LumenTech
|6.09
|1.74
|2.26
|—
|2.96
|—
|56.7
|32HudsonPacPrp
|12.23
|4.05
|4.22
|—
|5.51
|—
|56.6
|33iPathNatGas
|20.75
|8.99
|9.74
|—12.34
|—
|55.9
|34RayAdvMat
|27
|9.84
|3.28
|4.28
|—
|5.32
|—
|55.4
|35BirdGlobalrs
|2.93
|1.89
|2.02
|—
|2.48
|—
|55.1
|36RiteAid
|4.18
|1.50
|1.51
|—
|1.83
|—
|54.8
|37FstHorizonNat
|7
|24.90
|8.99
|11.27
|—13.23
|—
|54.0
|38ProUltShTc
|23.54
|10.06
|10.12
|—11.84
|—
|53.9
|39BrghtSchrs
|3.44
|1.13
|1.13
|—
|1.28
|—
|53.2
|40AdvanceAuto
|7
|158.22
|63.56
|70.30
|—76.73
|—
|52.2
|41Sonendo
|2.82
|1.05
|1.36
|—
|1.47
|—
|51.9
|42VictSecret
|47.22
|16.78
|17.43
|—18.35
|—
|51.3
|43UtdNatrlFd
|8
|43.95
|19.51
|19.55
|—19.16
|—
|49.5
|44SunlTech
|15.40
|2.97
|3.69
|—
|3.60
|—
|49.4
|45BensonHill
|2.84
|.90
|1.30
|—
|1.25
|—
|49.0
|46KnotOffshPtrs
|3
|10.69
|4.28
|4.94
|—
|4.69
|—
|48.7
|47USNGasFd
|13.41
|5.87
|7.42
|—
|6.68
|—
|47.4
|48Keycorp
|5
|20.30
|8.54
|9.24
|—
|8.18
|—
|47.0
|49BankHawaii
|8
|81.73
|30.83
|41.23
|—36.33
|—
|46.8
|50CorEngInfr
|1
|2.22
|.95
|1.12
|—
|.97
|—
|46.4
|—————————
