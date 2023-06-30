Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

June 30, 2023, 6:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CibusA 32.71 1.33 10.50 +9.02 +609.5
2BitDigital 5 4.80 .62 4.06 +3.46 +576.7
3SunCarTchA 45.73 3.80 25.77 +21.67 +528.5
4MinervNeu 11.14 1.43 9.14 +7.55 +474.8
5RockwllMd 5.81 1.00 5.46 +4.45 +437.9
6Geneluxn 40.98 5.35 32.72 +26.57 +432.0
7InozymePh 7.24 1.11 5.57 +4.52 +430.5
8CipherMing 3.32 .58 2.86 +2.30 +410.7
9DigihostTc 12 2.23 .35 1.80 +1.44 +400.0
10SigilonTherrs 28.00 3.80 22.51 +17.96 +394.7
11MoonLkImA 55.55 10.50 51.00 +40.50 +385.7
12UtdInsurance 6.81 .92 4.46 +3.40 +320.8
13MarathDigt 14.62 3.28 13.86 +10.44 +305.3
14Innodata 14.22 2.96 11.33 +8.37 +282.1
15ImmunoGen 20.29 3.61 18.87 +13.91 +280.4
16IrisEnrgy 5.29 1.15 4.66 +3.41 +272.8
17CarrolsRest 25 6.06 1.37 5.04 +3.68 +270.6
18Immunome 8.98 2.40 7.91 +5.70 +257.9
19OperaLtd 21.75 5.26 19.87 +14.22 +251.8
20RiotBlock 79 14.43 3.30 11.82 +8.43 +248.7
21DiversHlthTr 3.30 .64 2.25 +1.60 +247.8
22OpendrTch 4.33 1.03 4.02 +2.86 +246.6
23WearDevicn 2.56 .39 1.43 +.99 +228.0
24HiveBlock 2 4.85 1.44 4.63 +3.19 +221.5
25GSITech 9.80 1.45 5.53 +3.80 +219.7
26ApldOptoel 6.94 1.60 5.96 +4.07 +215.3
27PioneerPwr 28 8.79 2.52 8.40 +5.72 +213.4
28PermaFix 12.60 3.56 10.98 +7.45 +211.0
29BlueHatInt 1 1.43 .38 1.18 +.80 +210.5
30Augmedix 5.25 1.32 4.81 +3.25 +208.3
31MinrEqualun 34.08 10.40 31.34 +21.08 +205.5
32SupMicCmp 23 270.18 69.02 249.25+167.15 +203.6
33AtlasLithiun 45.00 6.01 21.42 +14.32 +201.7
34Neuropace 5.85 1.38 4.49 +3.00 +201.3
35NavitsSemi 10.62 3.53 10.54 +7.03 +200.3
36SemantixAn 4.96 .95 2.63 +1.75 +198.5
37TalarisTh 3.29 1.04 3.04 +2.02 +198.0
38BioSigTech 1.65 .40 1.25 +.83 +197.6
39DuosTech 7.19 1.91 5.94 +3.94 +197.0
40EosEngyA 5.67 1.24 4.34 +2.86 +193.2
41RedfinCp 14.38 4.23 12.42 +8.18 +192.9
42TenayaTh 8.09 1.79 5.87 +3.86 +192.0
43InspireMDrs 2.88 .84 2.51 +1.65 +191.9
44Nvidia 439.90 140.34 423.02+276.88 +189.5
45ReneoPhar 11.30 2.17 6.56 +4.23 +181.5
46BlackDiam 6.85 1.22 5.05 +3.25 +180.6
47iPower 1.45 .37 1.10 +.70 +175.0
48Cemtrexpf 1.20 .23 .93 +.59 +174.3
49AdverumBiot 1.63 .58 1.59 +1.01 +174.1
50DiaMedicaT 4.75 1.27 4.32 +2.74 +173.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1micromobilrs 4.49 .11 .11—647.39 100.0
2PanbelaThrs 134.70 1.80 2.30—4929.70 100.0
3Bioceptrs 13.43 1.13 1.21—131.09 99.1
4CastorMar 1 1.24 .39 .45 —30.55 98.6
5MullenAutors 11.95 .10 .11 7.04 98.5
6Allarityrs 658.00 6.00 6.60—405.00 98.4
7Biodexars 3.96 .06 .07 3.87 98.2
8VenusConcrs 90.00 1.85 2.10 —69.90 97.1
9SMXSecrAn 4.76 .12 .13 3.51 96.5
10AERWINS 18.00 .36 .42 —10.07 96.0
11LiqTechIntrs 4.15 2.97 3.21 —64.07 95.2
12BitBroLtdrs 12.00 .48 .53 —10.11 95.1
13T2Biosysrs 2.11 .05 .07 1.35 95.0
14CISOGlbl 2.55 .17 .18 2.37 93.0
15AvaloTherrs 5.40 .35 .36 4.69 93.0
16OceanPalrs 26.00 1.57 1.64 —20.56 92.6
17ViewRay 4.96 .34 .35 4.13 92.1
18JaguarHlrs 9.15 .43 .52 6.01 92.1
19electrCorers 94.50 3.10 4.90 —52.93 91.5
20NoginArs 19.40 1.10 1.31 —14.09 91.5
21VNYNEThrs 8.73 2.30 4.10 —43.60 91.4
22TonixPhrs 2.24 1.37 1.58 —16.42 91.2
23FreqThera 5.59 .33 .35 3.50 91.0
24LoyaltyVen 3 2.68 .08 .22 2.19 91.0
25EveloBioscrs 33.00 .48 3.25 —28.95 89.9
26ShiftPixyrs 21.00 1.27 2.17 —18.78 89.6
27Soligenixrs 8.10 .64 .70 6.08 89.6
28ChinaNtOnrs 2.20 1.23 1.27 —10.83 89.5
29InpixonCprs 2.15 .11 .18 1.52 89.5
30Biolase .76 .06 .07 .58 89.1
31GMedInnors 8.49 .34 .38 2.90 88.4
32MediaBrndpf 11.80 .60 .98 7.37 88.3
33SummtWirs 22.90 .95 1.27 9.53 88.2
34AlpineSumn 5.30 .52 .60 4.41 88.0
35HTGMolers 7.31 .46 .48 3.51 88.0
36FLJGrpLtd 4.06 .28 .30 2.16 87.9
37Dragonflyn 12.43 1.38 1.48 —10.42 87.6
38Lordstownrs 23.25 1.13 2.13 —14.97 87.5
39View 1.04 .12 .12 .84 87.5
40SeaStarMedn 6.34 .42 .52 3.58 87.3
41SiNtxTchrs 12.14 1.11 1.23 8.45 87.3
42ToughBlt 2.35 .25 .30 2.04 87.2
43VincoVentnrs 17.60 1.12 1.22 8.06 86.9
44AltmrTherrs 5.97 .63 .64 4.21 86.8
45LionGrp .82 .09 .10 .62 86.7
46TenaxTherrs 4.30 .25 .30 1.92 86.5
47NearIntllg 18.65 1.35 1.40 8.84 86.3
48TCBioPhrs 9.61 .48 .54 3.31 85.9
49RevelBiosrs 11.41 .90 .94 5.71 85.9
50BlueStarrs 14.50 1.11 1.14 6.86 85.8
