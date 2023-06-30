UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CibusA
|32.71
|1.33
|10.50
|+9.02
|+609.5
|2BitDigital
|5
|4.80
|.62
|4.06
|+3.46
|+576.7
|3SunCarTchA
|45.73
|3.80
|25.77
|+21.67
|+528.5
|4MinervNeu
|11.14
|1.43
|9.14
|+7.55
|+474.8
|5RockwllMd
|5.81
|1.00
|5.46
|+4.45
|+437.9
|6Geneluxn
|40.98
|5.35
|32.72
|+26.57
|+432.0
|7InozymePh
|7.24
|1.11
|5.57
|+4.52
|+430.5
|8CipherMing
|3.32
|.58
|2.86
|+2.30
|+410.7
|9DigihostTc
|12
|2.23
|.35
|1.80
|+1.44
|+400.0
|10SigilonTherrs
|28.00
|3.80
|22.51
|+17.96
|+394.7
|11MoonLkImA
|55.55
|10.50
|51.00
|+40.50
|+385.7
|12UtdInsurance
|6.81
|.92
|4.46
|+3.40
|+320.8
|13MarathDigt
|14.62
|3.28
|13.86
|+10.44
|+305.3
|14Innodata
|14.22
|2.96
|11.33
|+8.37
|+282.1
|15ImmunoGen
|20.29
|3.61
|18.87
|+13.91
|+280.4
|16IrisEnrgy
|5.29
|1.15
|4.66
|+3.41
|+272.8
|17CarrolsRest
|25
|6.06
|1.37
|5.04
|+3.68
|+270.6
|18Immunome
|8.98
|2.40
|7.91
|+5.70
|+257.9
|19OperaLtd
|21.75
|5.26
|19.87
|+14.22
|+251.8
|20RiotBlock
|79
|14.43
|3.30
|11.82
|+8.43
|+248.7
|21DiversHlthTr
|3.30
|.64
|2.25
|+1.60
|+247.8
|22OpendrTch
|4.33
|1.03
|4.02
|+2.86
|+246.6
|23WearDevicn
|2.56
|.39
|1.43
|+.99
|+228.0
|24HiveBlock
|2
|4.85
|1.44
|4.63
|+3.19
|+221.5
|25GSITech
|9.80
|1.45
|5.53
|+3.80
|+219.7
|26ApldOptoel
|6.94
|1.60
|5.96
|+4.07
|+215.3
|27PioneerPwr
|28
|8.79
|2.52
|8.40
|+5.72
|+213.4
|28PermaFix
|12.60
|3.56
|10.98
|+7.45
|+211.0
|29BlueHatInt
|1
|1.43
|.38
|1.18
|+.80
|+210.5
|30Augmedix
|5.25
|1.32
|4.81
|+3.25
|+208.3
|31MinrEqualun
|34.08
|10.40
|31.34
|+21.08
|+205.5
|32SupMicCmp
|23
|270.18
|69.02
|249.25+167.15
|+203.6
|33AtlasLithiun
|45.00
|6.01
|21.42
|+14.32
|+201.7
|34Neuropace
|5.85
|1.38
|4.49
|+3.00
|+201.3
|35NavitsSemi
|10.62
|3.53
|10.54
|+7.03
|+200.3
|36SemantixAn
|4.96
|.95
|2.63
|+1.75
|+198.5
|37TalarisTh
|3.29
|1.04
|3.04
|+2.02
|+198.0
|38BioSigTech
|1.65
|.40
|1.25
|+.83
|+197.6
|39DuosTech
|7.19
|1.91
|5.94
|+3.94
|+197.0
|40EosEngyA
|5.67
|1.24
|4.34
|+2.86
|+193.2
|41RedfinCp
|14.38
|4.23
|12.42
|+8.18
|+192.9
|42TenayaTh
|8.09
|1.79
|5.87
|+3.86
|+192.0
|43InspireMDrs
|2.88
|.84
|2.51
|+1.65
|+191.9
|44Nvidia
|439.90
|140.34
|423.02+276.88
|+189.5
|45ReneoPhar
|11.30
|2.17
|6.56
|+4.23
|+181.5
|46BlackDiam
|6.85
|1.22
|5.05
|+3.25
|+180.6
|47iPower
|1.45
|.37
|1.10
|+.70
|+175.0
|48Cemtrexpf
|1.20
|.23
|.93
|+.59
|+174.3
|49AdverumBiot
|1.63
|.58
|1.59
|+1.01
|+174.1
|50DiaMedicaT
|4.75
|1.27
|4.32
|+2.74
|+173.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1micromobilrs
|4.49
|.11
|.11—647.39
|—
|100.0
|2PanbelaThrs
|134.70
|1.80
|2.30—4929.70
|—
|100.0
|3Bioceptrs
|13.43
|1.13
|1.21—131.09
|—
|99.1
|4CastorMar
|1
|1.24
|.39
|.45
|—30.55
|—
|98.6
|5MullenAutors
|11.95
|.10
|.11
|—
|7.04
|—
|98.5
|6Allarityrs
|658.00
|6.00
|6.60—405.00
|—
|98.4
|7Biodexars
|3.96
|.06
|.07
|—
|3.87
|—
|98.2
|8VenusConcrs
|90.00
|1.85
|2.10
|—69.90
|—
|97.1
|9SMXSecrAn
|4.76
|.12
|.13
|—
|3.51
|—
|96.5
|10AERWINS
|18.00
|.36
|.42
|—10.07
|—
|96.0
|11LiqTechIntrs
|4.15
|2.97
|3.21
|—64.07
|—
|95.2
|12BitBroLtdrs
|12.00
|.48
|.53
|—10.11
|—
|95.1
|13T2Biosysrs
|2.11
|.05
|.07
|—
|1.35
|—
|95.0
|14CISOGlbl
|2.55
|.17
|.18
|—
|2.37
|—
|93.0
|15AvaloTherrs
|5.40
|.35
|.36
|—
|4.69
|—
|93.0
|16OceanPalrs
|26.00
|1.57
|1.64
|—20.56
|—
|92.6
|17ViewRay
|4.96
|.34
|.35
|—
|4.13
|—
|92.1
|18JaguarHlrs
|9.15
|.43
|.52
|—
|6.01
|—
|92.1
|19electrCorers
|94.50
|3.10
|4.90
|—52.93
|—
|91.5
|20NoginArs
|19.40
|1.10
|1.31
|—14.09
|—
|91.5
|21VNYNEThrs
|8.73
|2.30
|4.10
|—43.60
|—
|91.4
|22TonixPhrs
|2.24
|1.37
|1.58
|—16.42
|—
|91.2
|23FreqThera
|5.59
|.33
|.35
|—
|3.50
|—
|91.0
|24LoyaltyVen
|3
|2.68
|.08
|.22
|—
|2.19
|—
|91.0
|25EveloBioscrs
|33.00
|.48
|3.25
|—28.95
|—
|89.9
|26ShiftPixyrs
|21.00
|1.27
|2.17
|—18.78
|—
|89.6
|27Soligenixrs
|8.10
|.64
|.70
|—
|6.08
|—
|89.6
|28ChinaNtOnrs
|2.20
|1.23
|1.27
|—10.83
|—
|89.5
|29InpixonCprs
|2.15
|.11
|.18
|—
|1.52
|—
|89.5
|30Biolase
|.76
|.06
|.07
|—
|.58
|—
|89.1
|31GMedInnors
|8.49
|.34
|.38
|—
|2.90
|—
|88.4
|32MediaBrndpf
|11.80
|.60
|.98
|—
|7.37
|—
|88.3
|33SummtWirs
|22.90
|.95
|1.27
|—
|9.53
|—
|88.2
|34AlpineSumn
|5.30
|.52
|.60
|—
|4.41
|—
|88.0
|35HTGMolers
|7.31
|.46
|.48
|—
|3.51
|—
|88.0
|36FLJGrpLtd
|4.06
|.28
|.30
|—
|2.16
|—
|87.9
|37Dragonflyn
|12.43
|1.38
|1.48
|—10.42
|—
|87.6
|38Lordstownrs
|23.25
|1.13
|2.13
|—14.97
|—
|87.5
|39View
|1.04
|.12
|.12
|—
|.84
|—
|87.5
|40SeaStarMedn
|6.34
|.42
|.52
|—
|3.58
|—
|87.3
|41SiNtxTchrs
|12.14
|1.11
|1.23
|—
|8.45
|—
|87.3
|42ToughBlt
|2.35
|.25
|.30
|—
|2.04
|—
|87.2
|43VincoVentnrs
|17.60
|1.12
|1.22
|—
|8.06
|—
|86.9
|44AltmrTherrs
|5.97
|.63
|.64
|—
|4.21
|—
|86.8
|45LionGrp
|.82
|.09
|.10
|—
|.62
|—
|86.7
|46TenaxTherrs
|4.30
|.25
|.30
|—
|1.92
|—
|86.5
|47NearIntllg
|18.65
|1.35
|1.40
|—
|8.84
|—
|86.3
|48TCBioPhrs
|9.61
|.48
|.54
|—
|3.31
|—
|85.9
|49RevelBiosrs
|11.41
|.90
|.94
|—
|5.71
|—
|85.9
|50BlueStarrs
|14.50
|1.11
|1.14
|—
|6.86
|—
|85.8
|—————————
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.