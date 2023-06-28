UniFirst: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $24.3 million in its…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $24.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.29 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $576.7 million in the period.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings to be $5.02 to $5.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion.

