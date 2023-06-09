Tuniu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in…

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

The Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The online travel company posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

