TriNet, Nasdaq fall; Ballard Power, Chinook Therapeutics rise, Monday, 6/12/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), down…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), down $3.50 to $103.35.

The human resources company is reportedly considering a sale.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY), up $13.99 to $37.98.

Novartis is buying the biopharmaceutical company.

Chase Corp. (CCF), up $1.99 to $125.07.

The chemicals company is reportedly considering a sale and has received offers.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), down $6.83 to $51.

The stock exchange operator is buying financial software firm Adenza from Thoma Bravo for about $10.5 billion.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB), up $4.53 to $313.41.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging regulatory update on a potential Alzheimer’s treatment.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN), up $7.61 to $208.14.

CEO Francis deSouza has resigned from the gene-sequencing test maker.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), up 63 cents to $4.94.

The fuel cell technology company announced cost cuts and production changes.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 7 cents to $37.82.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.