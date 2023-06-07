Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11.6 million.

The City Of Industry, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $295 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CURV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CURV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.