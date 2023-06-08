Toro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $167.5 million.…

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share.

