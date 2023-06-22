This Is How Much It Costs to Go to Disney World in 2023

Even if you consider Walt Disney World Resort the “happiest place on earth,” it’s probably not on your list of…

Even if you consider Walt Disney World Resort the “happiest place on earth,” it’s probably not on your list of the most affordable places to visit.

One-day tickets to Disney World in 2023 range from $109 to $189 per person, depending on the date and which park you visit. Of course, most people vacationing at Disney World stay for more than one day and many visit more than one park — and multiday, multipark tickets typically include discounted pricing. In addition to park admission, keep in mind you might need to pay for airfare, a hotel and food.

While total cost of a trip can vary significantly, a Mouse Hacking blog analysis pegged a baseline Disney World vacation for a family of four at $6,320 in 2023. The calculations estimated a budget trip would cost about $4,600, while a higher-end version would run about $10,000.

No matter what your budget, here are a few ways to stretch your vacation dollars and make the most of your trip:

Be Flexible on Timing

Disney World started using “dynamic pricing” in 2018, meaning it charges higher prices during holidays and popular weeks and lower prices for off-peak visits. In general, you’ll find the lowest pricing in late August and early September and for weekday visits to the parks.

“In Florida the kids are back in school by August, so the parks are less crowded and the prices are lower,” Dayle Bland, a personal vacation planner who specializes in Disney trips, says. “Weather-wise, it’s a hotter time of year, but if you can get past that and plan your days accordingly, you can have a great visit at a better price point.”

Choose Your Hotel Carefully

Disney offers three levels of hotels — value, moderate and deluxe — with three levels of pricing.

“The great thing about Disney is that there are resorts for every budget,” Allison DePesa, travel advisor with Marvelous Mouse Travels, says.

Those looking to keep costs as low as possible will likely want to stay at the “value” hotels. You can also stay in a non-Dinsey hotel, but it’s important to factor in the cost of transportation. Those staying at Disney resorts have access to free parking at the parks as well as free shuttles that run about every 20 minutes.

Opt For More Fast Food

Disney is reintroducing its dining plans next year (following a pause during COVID-19), but for a trip in 2023 you can save on food costs by skipping sit-down restaurants in favor of the quick-service options available. You can also bring your own food into the parks, so consider carrying in at least some drinks or snacks to trim the food budget.

Some guests also opt to get groceries delivered to their hotels (Disney hotels will accept and store your deliveries while you’re out) so they can make their own breakfasts and bring snacks to the parks.

Set a Limit on Souvenirs

Impulse purchases at souvenir shops are an easy way to quickly bust your budget. Try to avoid spending too much time in the gift shops, where the temptation can be hard to resist — or, set a limit for how much each person can spend on souvenirs per day or throughout the vacation.

If your family really wants to get into the spirit and don Disney apparel for the trip, stock up ahead of time at stores like Target or Kohl’s, which carry licensed apparel. “They have awesome selections,” DePesa says. “Kohl’s does a whole line of family-matching Disney apparel.”

Keep an Eye Out for New Discounts

Disney does occasionally host promotions that offer discounted pricing on tickets or hotels for specific time periods. If you’ve already booked your visit, you or your travel agent can call Disney to have the promotion retroactively applied to your purchase, if it qualifies.

This Is How Much It Costs to Go to Disney World in 2023 originally appeared on usnews.com