If you can make it through the colder winters, Wisconsin can be a wonderful place to call home. Its moderate cost of living and sports scene make it an appealing place to raise a family and plant roots. And don’t forget all of that delicious cheese.

The average home value is Wisconsin is about $277,000, according to Zillow. That’s a 4.5% increase from a year ago.

But if you’re looking to buy or sell a home in Wisconsin, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you in your search and help negotiate on your behalf. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Wisconsin:

1. The Jay Schmidt Group

Based in Whitefish Bay and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Jay Schmidt Group is dedicated to helping buyers in the Milwaukee metro area. In 2022, the firm served 382 families and sold an average of one home or more per day with total sales volume of more than $187 million. The Jay Schmidt Group consists of more than 40 agents who are ready to help prospective buyers find their dream homes.

2. The Jennifer Landro Real Estate Team

With locations in Kimberly and Brookfield, the Jennifer Landro Real Estate Team is an independently owned firm focused on providing excellent service to buyers. Not only has the team of almost 40 sold more than 4,000 homes, but it also prides itself on the more than 900 five-star reviews it’s received from satisfied clients. The Jennifer Landro Real Estate Team works with buyers looking for homes in communities that include Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Greendale and Fox Point, among many others.

3. The Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker, the Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group has a proven track record. The team sold $165 million in real estate in 2022 and sold 565 homes that year. The team of almost 20 agents focuses on communities that include Green Bay, Menasha, Kimberly, Sherwood and New London. The firm is based in Appleton.

4. The Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate Team

Based in Whitefish Bay and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate Team brings years of experience to the table. Richard Ruvin, the firm’s lead partner, has been selling real estate since 1996 and has a background in architecture, construction and development. Katie Falk, a partner in the firm, has been selling real estate since 1974 and has been a top agent in Wisconsin for years. And Molly Gallagher, the firm’s third partner, is an expert in luxury real estate. The partners, along with eight agents and seven specialists, serve communities that include Bayside, Fox Point, Glendale, Milwaukee and River Hills.

5. The JJ Hausmann Team

Affiliated with Compass, the JJ Hausmann Team consists of nine agents who are dedicated to helping buyers find the ideal home. JJ Hausmann has been selling real estate for 17 years and is Waukesha County’s top-producing agent with sales volume of over $129 million. The team focuses on areas that include Hartland, Pewaukee, Summit and New Berlin. The firm is based in Delafield.

6. The Ferraro Real Estate Team

Based in McFarland and affiliated with eXp Realty LLC, the Ferraro Real Estate Team consists of 15 professionals and focuses on communities that include Cottage Grove, Maple Bluff, Verona, Madison and Monona. Jo Ferraro has been recognized as a top real estate agent in South Central Wisconsin since 1999.

7. The Stallé Realty Group

Based in Whitefish Bay and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Stallé Realty Group brings over 24 years of experience to the table. The team of 12 focuses on Milwaukee area communities that include Bay View, Third Ward, Shorewood and River Hills. In 2019, the team had over $65 million in sales.

8. Home Team 4U

Based in Sun Prairie, Home Team 4U focuses on areas that include Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, Middleton, Monona and Sun Prairie. The firm consists of nearly 40 real estate professionals who are committed to selling some of the most desired homes in Madison.

9. Gallagher Lake Country Real Estate

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Gallagher Lake Country Real Estate is based in Hartland and prides itself on its knowledge of Lake Country. The firm, which is currently a team of four, has been helping buyers find the perfect home since 1982.

10. The Wisconsin Real Estate Group

Based in Elm Grove and serving Southeast Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Real Estate Group was founded in 2010. Since then, its goal has been to offer dedicated service to all of its clients. The team consists of close to 30 professionals, plus a Boston terrier mascot named Louie.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

You may want to begin your search for a real estate agent in Wisconsin with one of the firms above. All have solid experience helping Wisconsin buyers navigate the housing market.

But you may want to talk to several real estate agents and find out how they work before settling on yours. Buying a home anywhere is hardly an inexpensive prospect, and you’ll want an agent who’s sure to look out for your best interests. Interview a few different people so you’re able to choose the right agent with confidence.

