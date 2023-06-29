The Top Real Estate Companies in Portland, Oregon

Known for its bike-friendly streets, delicious food scene and proximity to glorious nature, Portland, Oregon, can be a fabulous city…

Known for its bike-friendly streets, delicious food scene and proximity to glorious nature, Portland, Oregon, can be a fabulous city to call home. The average Portland home value is about $548,000, down 6.5% from a year ago, according to Zillow. But no matter what your Portland home buying budget looks like, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to help you with your search. Here are some top firms in the city to consider working with:

1. j2 Group

Affiliated with Knipe Realty ERA Powered, j2 Group understands what a big decision a home purchase is. That’s why j2 Group is committed to working with their clients on the journey of finding a place to live. Serving communities that include Woodburn, Wilsonville, Salem and Beaverton, j2 Group knows the Portland area real estate market inside and out.

2. United Home Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, United Home Group was established in 2011. Although the group started in Portland, it’s since expanded into 24 states with more than 250 agent partners. Last year, the firm sold almost 1,000 homes. UHG was founded by Cody Gibson, who has owned the company for 11 years. Michael Putnam has been the president of UHG since November 2022.

3. The Nick Shivers Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Nick Shivers Team understands that buying a home is a high-stakes endeavor. Nick Shivers started his real estate career in 2000 and has since served more than 5,000 clients. The six-member team serves not just the Portland metro area, but Central Oregon, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon as well.

4. Fox Real Estate Groups

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Fox Real Estate Groups consists of more than 30 housing market professionals in Oregon and Washington. The firm serves communities that include Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Portland, Gresham, Beaverton and Oregon City.

5. Darryl Bodle II

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Darryl Bodle II has been selling real estate for 23 years and has closed on nearly 3,000 homes. His team also prides itself on creative marketing techniques, innovative sales experience and building strong relationships, to the point where 96% of their business comes from referrals and repeat clients. The firm serves areas that include Eagle Creek, Colton, Fairview, Gladstone and Gresham.

6. Morgan Davis Homes

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Morgan Davis Homes was established in 1996 and is committed to empowering buyers to choose the right homes. Morgan Davis Homes believes that “real estate is real people” and knows that buying or selling a home is a big deal.

The team of eight loves Portland and prides itself on its deep knowledge of the city.

7. The Sadle Home Selling Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Sadle Home Selling Team believes in transparency and instant communication throughout the entire home-selling or buying process. The firm serves areas that include Beaverton, Gresham, Happy Valleyand Lake Oswego.

8. Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty consists of over 40 sales associates who love Portland and the fact that their office is surrounded by some of the city’s best neighborhoods. As a firm, Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty has combined for $6 billion in sales as of 2021. With a focus on luxury properties, the Portland team is dedicated to helping buyers find their dream homes.

9. The Bellairs Home Team

Affiliated with John L. Scott Real Estate, the Bellairs Home Team knows that Portland can be broken down into “micro markets” that have their own unique characteristics. The firm, which consists of six real estate agents, helps buyers navigate the Portland metro area and find the right place to call home. Brian Bellairs began his real estate career nearly 30 years ago in Beaverton, and has since been committed to helping buyers find the perfect Portland property.

10. The Ashley Realty Works Team

Affiliated with RE/MAX, the Ashley Realty Works Team, which consists of five dedicated professionals, specializes in helping buyers navigate the Portland housing market. Principal broker Wick Ashley has been selling real estate for more than 12 years, and he and his team bring vast experience to the table. The firm covers Portland-area markets that include Lake Oswego West Linn, West Portland, East Portland and North Portland.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Portland might start with one of the firms above, but it’s a good idea to talk to agents at a few different firms before making your choice.

In today’s tight housing market, you might end up spending weeks, if not months, searching for your dream home, so it’s important to make sure the agent you decide to work with is someone whose style and personality meshes well with yours.

