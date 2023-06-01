The Top Real Estate Companies in Ohio

Known for its celebrated colleges, sports teams and emerging food scene, Ohio is a great state to settle down in.…

Known for its celebrated colleges, sports teams and emerging food scene, Ohio is a great state to settle down in. The average home value in Ohio is about $211,000, according to Zillow. That’s a 5.6% increase from a year prior.

But if you’re going to buy a home in Ohio, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you in your search. Here are some of the top real estate firms in the Buckeye State:

1. The EZ Referral Network

2. The Raines Group

3. Jose Medina & Associates

4. The Wasilko Group

5. The Young Team

6. The Debbie Ferrante Team

7. Asa Cox Homes

8. The Incorvaia Team

9. The Crockett Team

10. The Michael Kaim Team

1. The EZ Referral Network

Affiliated with Keller Williams and located in Westlake, the EZ Referral Network prides itself on its use of digital technology to help Ohio buyers find their ideal homes. In 2022, the EZ Referral Network achieved $2 billion in home sales. The team of almost 100 professionals focuses on areas that include Cleveland Heights, Grafton, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Shaker Heights and Vermilion.

2. The Raines Group

The Raines Group is dedicated to helping buyers find the ideal home in Central Ohio. The team of 30 is based in New Albany and focuses on communities that include Blacklick, Dublin, Grandview Heights, Worthington and more. Sandy Raines, the firm’s CEO, has been selling Ohio real estate since 1998, and using her basketball coaching background, has applied her team-building experience to The Raines Group, to build a team that’s dominated with regard to sales volume.

3. Jose Medina & Associates

Based in North Canton, Jose Medina & Associates, a Keller Williams affiliate, has sold 6,300 homes over the last 17 years. Jose Medina obtained his real estate license in 2002, and his team brings more than 150 years of combined experience to the table. Jose Medina & Associates works with buyers looking for homes in areas that include Greenwich, Akron, Brunswick and Uniontown.

4. The Wasilko Group

Based in Rocky River and affiliated with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the Wasilko Group serves buyers in communities that include Rocky River, Bay Village, Lakewood and Westlake. Gregg Wasilko is a Cleveland native who, after selling real estate independently, established a team in 2005. The Wasilko Group now consists of more than 30 housing market professionals.

5. The Young Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Young Team is based out of Beechwood and serves buyers looking for homes in the Cleveland area. It focuses on communities that include Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Bay Village, Lakewood and Rocky River. The team consists of more than two dozen agents, operations specialists and marketing experts.

6. The Debbie Ferrante Team

Affiliated with Re/Max, the Debbie Ferrante Team is based in Canton and prides itself on its extensive knowledge of the local community. The team of 30 focuses on areas that include Willoughby, Uniontown, Youngstown and Fairport Harbor.

7. Asa Cox Homes

Based in Painesville and affiliated with Century 21, Asa Cox Homes is dedicated to serving buyers in Northeast Ohio. Asa Cox has more than 25 years of real estate experience. Her team of more than 30 professionals operates under the motto, “There’s no place like your own home.”

8. The Incorvaia Team

Affiliated with eXp Realty, the Incorvaia Team is based in Strongsville and boasts over $500 million in sales. The team of nearly 50 serves buyers in the greater Cleveland area, including communities such as Brunswick, Medina, Columbia Station and Broadview Heights. Sylvia Incorvaia began selling real estate in 1995 and has since closed more than $1 billion in real estate transactions. Mike Incorvaia got his real estate license in 2003 and has since helped Sylvia grow the firm.

9. The Crockett Team

Affiliated with Howard Hanna Smythe Cramer, the Crockett Team, led by Judie Crockett, has been selling real estate since 1993. The team is based in Mentor and focuses on areas that include Cleveland, Parma and Broadview Heights.

10. The Michael Kaim Team

The Michael Kaim Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has been a leading real estate team in Northeast Ohio for years. Michael Kaim founded his team in 2002. Based in Mentor, the firm focuses on communities that include Ashtabula, Geneva, Jefferson and Rome. The team of almost 50 prides itself on its solid track record and excellent communication.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Ohio might start with one of the firms above. But before you settle on a real estate agent, conduct a few interviews and talk to different professionals to get a sense of how they work. Your Ohio home could end up being the single largest purchase you make in your lifetime, so you’ll want to be sure you’re partnering with a real estate agent who will walk you through your options and listen to what you have to say.

More from U.S. News

Real Estate Agent vs. Realtor vs. Broker: What’s the Difference?

How to Buy a House: A Step-by-Step Guide

15 Secrets to Selling Your Home Faster

The Top Real Estate Companies in Ohio originally appeared on usnews.com