The Top Real Estate Companies in Austin

Known for its growing tech presence and booming live music scene, Austin is a great city to call home. With the slogan “Keep Austin Weird,” this laid-back Texas city has a contagious vibrancy and enthusiasm. The average home value in Austin is about $568,000, according to Zillow. That’s about an 8% decrease from a year ago.

But if you’re going to buy a home in Austin, it’s important to team up with the right real estate agent. Here are some of the top firms in Austin you may want to work with:

1. The Heyl Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Heyl Group prides itself on a track record that consists of over $3 billion in sales. The team brings more than 10 years of experience to the table and has served over 7,000 clients across the cities it covers, which include not just Austin, but Houston, Atlanta, Dallas and Denver. Within the Austin market, the Heyl Group serves buyers looking for homes in communities that include Horseshoe Bay, Spicewood and Georgetown.

2. The Speed & Neuren Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Speed & Neuren Group prides itself on being a relationship-focused team. In 2022, the firm sold 412 homes and closed $296 million in sales. The Speed & Neuren Group consists of more than 20 professionals. The firm serves communities that include Great Hills, Barton Hills, Hyde Park and Travis Heights.

3. Austin Real Estate Experts

Austin Real Estate Experts is a team of more than 40 experienced professionals who believe in maintaining a direct line of communication with clients. Matt Menard, the firm’s co-founder, has over 28 years of real estate industry experience. Greg Young, the company’s other co-founder, has more than 19 years of experience in the real estate and home building industries. Austin Real Estate Experts serves communities that include Round Rock, Liberty Hill, Kyle and Lago Vista.

4. DMTX Realty Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, DMTX Realty Group has closed on nearly $2 billion in sales. The team works with buyers looking for everything from downtown condos to luxury waterfront properties and serves communities that include Barton Creek, Dripping Springs, Lake Travis and Westlake. DMTX Realty Group consists of almost two dozen professionals.

5. Deane Residential

Amy Deane, the driving force behind Deane Residential, has lived all over Austin and knows the city inside and out. More than 70% of Deane’s properties sell in a private manner due to her keen ability to connect buyers and sellers. She’s also the recipient of numerous distinctions, including a 2020 place in the Elite 25 Austin, a group that represents the city’s most exclusive properties. Deane serves buyers looking for homes in neighborhoods that include Tarrytown, Clarksville, Barton Hills and Travis Heights.

6. The Holm Team

Affiliated with Compass, the Holm Team brings more than 40 years of combined experience to the Austin real estate market. The firm has served over 1,500 clients and prides itself on its deep knowledge of the city. The Holm Team consists of eight real estate agents, including Matt Holm, who was named one of the top 10 Austin agents from 2018 to 2023 by the Austin Business Journal. The Holm Team serves neighborhoods that include Westlake, Travis Heights, Tarrytown and Clarksville.

7. The Grossman & Jones Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Grossman & Jones Group consists of 10 real estate professionals that was named by Austin Business Journal as the Top 2 Team in Austin. Todd Grossman, one of the firm’s principal agents, began his real estate career in 2000 and relocated to Austin in 2009, where he specializes in luxury and waterfront properties in neighborhoods such as Westlake and Lake Travis. Michelle Jones, the firm’s other principal agent, became licensed to sell real estate in 2005 and focuses on luxury real estate. The team’s reach extends to neighborhoods that include Barton Hills, Briarcliff, Hyde Park and Marble Falls.

8. The Veritas Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Veritas Group was founded in 2018 and focuses on the Dripping Springs, Hill Country and Austin markets. In 2021 and 2022, the firm, which consists of nine professionals , achieved more than $270 million in real estate sales. Mark and France Clausen, the firm’s founders, have been investors in real estate for more than 25 years and now have a focus on luxury real estate.

9. STRÜB Residential Group

Affiliated with Compass, STRÜB Residential Group was founded in 2007 and believes in honest and open communication with clients. In 2021 alone, the team closed on $174 million in sales. STRÜB Residential Group is a dedicated team of five. The firm works with buyers looking for homes in neighborhoods that include Barton Hills, Lake Travis, Northwest Hills, West Lake Hills and Dripping Springs.

10. The Perry Henderson Group

The Perry Henderson Group at Douglas Elliman consists of 11 real estate professionals. The firm prides itself on being an innovative Austin real estate team and serves communities that include Mueller, Tarrytown and West Lake Hills. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or rent, the team is ready to help guide you through the process.

Your search for a real estate agent in Austin might start with one of the firms above. But it’s a good idea to interview several real estate agents before landing on someone to work with.

Buying a home is a huge undertaking. And given that Austin is a pricier real estate market, it’s important to find someone who will help you make the most of your budget. So take the time to talk to several agents before choosing the right one for you.

