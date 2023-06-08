The Top Real Estate Companies in Alabama

Known for its Southern hospitality, white sand beaches and affordable cost of living, Alabama is a great place to call…

Known for its Southern hospitality, white sand beaches and affordable cost of living, Alabama is a great place to call home. The average home value in Alabama is nearly $211,000, according to Zillow. That’s a 6.6% increase from a year ago.

If you’re going to buy or sell a home in Alabama, it’s important to get help from a seasoned real estate agent. Here are some of the top real estate companies in the state:

1. Matt Curtis Real Estate

2. Gusty Gulas Group

3. Team Taylor

4. The Alice Maxwell Team

5. The Gray Group

6. The Fred Smith Group

7. The Pugh Group at RE/MAX Alliance

8. The Bob Shallow Team

9. The Josh Vernon Group

10. Global Homes Group

1. Matt Curtis Real Estate

Matt Curtis Real Estate has closed more than $1 billion in sales and has sold 6,400 homes to date. In fact, the team prides itself on selling a home every 12 hours. Based in Madison, Matt Curtis Real Estate serves buyers looking for homes in communities that include Harvest, Decatur, Huntsville and Athens. Matt Curtis founded his company in 2005 and his aim is to build personal relationships with every buyer and seller his team works with.

2. Gusty Gulas Group

Based in Birmingham, Gusty Gulas Group has an impressive track record. The team, which is affiliated with eXp Realty, has sold more than 3,110 homes and has closed on over $670 million in real estate. Gusty Gulas Group consists of 20 real estate professionals and focuses on communities that include Bush Hills, Greystone, Mountain Brook, Avondale and Bluff Park.

3. Team Taylor

Affiliated with eXp Realty, Team Taylor is based in Birmingham and focuses on areas that include Pelham, Chelsea, Mountain Brook, Hoover and Helena. The 11-member team’s main mission is to set the standard for service, professionalism and knowledge in the Birmingham marketplace.

4. The Alice Maxwell Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Alice Maxwell Team prides itself on knowing the Tuscaloosa area inside and out. The firm’s office is based in Tuscaloosa and serves communities that include Northport, Coker, Vance, Brookwood and Holt. The team, which consists of seven professionals, also works with buyers looking for homes near the University of Alabama. Tuscaloosa native Alice Maxwell has been selling real estate since 1993.

5. The Gray Group

Based in Tuscaloosa and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Gray Group prides itself on being a top-selling team in Alabama. In 2022 alone, the team of 19 completed 579 transactions. The Gray Group works with buyers looking for homes in areas that include South Tuscaloosa and Northport. They also cater to buyers looking for everything from waterfront homes to historic homes to condos that are near the University of Alabama.

6. The Fred Smith Group

Affiliated with RealtySouth and based in Birmingham, the Fred Smith Group brings more than 81 years of combined experience to the table. The firm was formed in 1995 and has since closed on over 2,200 transactions. The Fred Smith Group consists of 13 professionals and focuses on areas that include Forest Park, Greystone, Mountain Brook, Hoover and Liberty Park.

7. The Pugh Group at RE/MAX Alliance

Based in Huntsville, the Pugh Group serves areas that include Athens, Cherokee Ridge, Hampton Cove, Madison and Paint Rock. The team consists of 12 professionals who are dedicated to helping Alabama buyers find the ideal home.

8. The Bob Shallow Team

Based in Orange Beach and affiliated with RE/MAX, the Bob Shallow Team prides itself on its extensive knowledge of the local community. The team consists of seven real estate professionals, and Bob Shallow was ranked the No. 1 RE/MAX Office and Agent in Baldwin County in 2021 by the Baldwin Realtors.

9. The Josh Vernon Group

Based in Trussville and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Josh Vernon Group focuses on areas that include Birmingham, Moody, Springville and Hoover. The firm consists of 10 real estate professionals and prides itself on being an innovative real estate team.

10. Global Homes Group

Based in Northport and affiliated with Keller Williams, Global Homes Group is dedicated to helping buyers in the Tuscaloosa area. The team consists of nine real estate professionals who bring years of experience to the table.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the firms above, since all have solid experience. But before you land on an agent to work with, interview several to get a sense of how they operate. You may want the type of agent who will reach out immediately when new listings hit the market, or you may prefer someone more laid-back. Think about what you’re looking for before making your choice so your house-hunting experience winds up being a pleasant one.

More from U.S. News

20 Packing and Moving Tips and Tricks to Simplify Your Move

The Hottest Housing Markets in the U.S.

The Guide to Understanding Your Home Value

The Top Real Estate Companies in Alabama originally appeared on usnews.com