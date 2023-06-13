The STAR Method: How to Ace the Interview

Answering nontechnical behavioral questions like “Give me an example about a time you failed” or “Tell me about yourself” is…

Answering nontechnical behavioral questions like “Give me an example about a time you failed” or “Tell me about yourself” is often the toughest part of an interview. Because these questions are open-ended, they can leave you feeling unsure of how to approach your response without oversharing or sounding scattered. Thankfully, there’s a strategy you can use to craft impressive answers and ace your upcoming interview. It’s called the STAR method. In this story you will learn:

— What Is the STAR Interview Method?

— How Do You Use the STAR Method?

— Another STAR Method Example Answer

— How to Prepare to Use the STAR Method in an Interview?

— Pitfalls to Avoid When Using the STAR Method

What Is the STAR Interview Method?

The STAR method is an interview technique that helps you effectively structure responses to open-ended behavioral questions. STAR stands for situation, task, action and result.

1. Situation. Describe the event or situation you were in.

2. Task. Explain the tasks you were required to achieve.

3. Action. Describe the actions you took to complete the tasks.

4. Result. What was the outcome you achieved through your actions?

This simple framework prompts you to tell a meaningful story about your work experience without rambling or going off on a tangent. You can use the STAR interview method to answer behavioral questions like:

— Have you experienced any setbacks at work? If so, how did you overcome it?

— Tell me about a time when you had to deal with a difficult client. How did you handle the stressful situation?

— Describe your proudest professional accomplishment.

— Tell me about a time when you went above and beyond at work.

— Talk about a situation where you disagreed with your co-worker or manager. How did you handle it?

How Do You Use the STAR Method?

A well-implemented STAR method allows you to tell an easy-to-follow story that showcases your professional strengths. Put this method to use in your upcoming interview by following these steps:

Situation

First, set the stage for your story and capture the interviewer’s attention. Remember, the purpose of this step is to paint a clear picture of the situation you were in so the interviewer fully understands the rest of your answer. Avoid elaborating on details that are not relevant to the question. For example, if the interviewer asks you to describe a time when you disagreed with a co-worker, you probably don’t need to go into detail about why you chose to work there.

So, let’s say you were asked the question, “Describe a time where you went above and beyond to achieve a goal at work,” here’s what the situation portion of your response could look like:

“During my event coordinator internship at X company, I was responsible for organizing a charity fundraiser. However, at the start of the event planning, I realized we merely had one sponsor committed, which was far below our expected target.”

Task

This part of the answer is where you would highlight the problem you were tasked to solve in the particular scenario and what your responsibilities were. So, hold off on telling the interviewer exactly what you did, as you’ll dive into the details in the action portion of your answer.

Continuing the example from above, here’s what you could say for the task portion of your answer: “My task was to secure additional sponsors within two weeks to achieve our fundraising goal of $50,000.”

Action

After you’ve set the stage for your story and given the interviewer an idea of your role, it’s time to dive into the specific actions you took to achieve a goal or solve a problem. This is your chance to showcase the skills and qualities that will make you stand out among other job applicants, so be sure to give enough details.

Here’s an example of what the action portion of your answer could be:

“I created a list of 300 potential sponsors and contacted them through email, phone calls and in-person meetings. I explained to each of them the benefits of the partnership, including the opportunity to publicize their company name and contribute to the charity cause. Though the deadline to secure additional sponsors was fast approaching, I stayed focused on the fundraising goal and didn’t let the pressure get to me.”

Result

The final part of the STAR method is where you explain the positive impact of your actions. Or, if you’re sharing a story about how you failed or made a mistake, use the result portion to end your story on a high note by reflecting on what you’ve learned and how those lessons made you more competent in the workplace.

Here’s an example of what your answer could look like: “After a week of consistent outreach, perseverance and hard work, I successfully secured six more sponsors for the event, which brought us to a total of seven sponsors. By the two-week deadline, I surpassed the $50,000 goal and raised over $60,000. I received recognition from the company management and the event attendees for my outstanding performance as an intern.”

Another STAR Method Example Answer

Here’s another example to give you more clarity on how to naturally incorporate the STAR method to tell a compelling story that highlights your strengths.

Let’s say you were asked the question, “Have you ever faced a conflict with a co-worker? If so, how did you resolve the situation?”

Your response could be:

— Situation. “When I worked as a graphic designer at X company, my co-worker from the marketing department and I had a conflict regarding the timeline for completing the visual elements of a marketing campaign.”

— Task. “I was requested to create the product packaging, brochures and website design for our company’s new product launch and was expected to complete everything within three days.”

— Action. “I scheduled a one-on-one meeting with my co-worker to walk him through the steps I had to take to ensure the project was done accurately. I showed him the impact his unrealistic deadline was having on the rest of the graphic design team and we worked together to come up with a more realistic timeline.”

— Result. “I completed the project on time and received positive feedback from both the graphic design and marketing teams. And because the one-on-one meeting allowed my co-worker and I to learn more about each other’s roles and responsibilities, our communication and working relationship has improved significantly since then.”

How to Prepare to Use the STAR Method in an Interview?

Here are a few tips to help you prepare for using the STAR method so you can confidently prove your qualifications and land that dream job.

1. Prepare Dynamic Examples. Executive career coach Amy Sanchez says, “A good rule of thumb is to think through five dynamic examples of times in your career when you leaned into your strengths and moved the needle.” Then, prepare these examples in STAR format before the interview so you can be succinct.

2. Review the Employer’s Job Posting. Sanchez also recommends referring to the employer’s job posting so you know what exact skill sets they’re looking for. “More than likely, the interviewer is going to ask you situational questions that can demonstrate that you have the skill sets they are looking for. For example, if it’s an operations role, be prepared to answer questions about how you plan and build systems. If it’s a leadership role, be prepared to answer questions about building strategy and motivating your team.”

3. Strategically Repurpose Stories. Mark A. Herschberg, the author of “The Career Toolkit: Essential Skills for Success That No One Taught You,” suggests illustrating different facets of your professional life by repurposing your answers in an interview. For example, he says, “In one version, you can explain a technically complex challenge and how you solved it. In another, emphasize how you worked with others to show teamwork. In yet another version, you can emphasize how clear communication was important for the project’s success.” So, before your interview, take the time to think of different ways to present a story to express the various qualifications you want to demonstrate.

4. Relax, and Don’t Rush. Before answering the interviewer’s question, take a moment to breathe and collect your thoughts. Make sure you have fully understood the scope of the question and have a clear idea of what you’re going to say. Don’t be afraid to ask for clarification if you’re confused about anything.

Pitfalls to Avoid When Using the STAR Method

Avoid these common pitfalls when using the STAR method to ensure you put your best foot forward in every interview.

— Blaming Others: When painting a picture of the situation, avoid using language that characterizes someone in a bad light, such as, “My manager was rude and inconsiderate” or “My co-workers were lazy and didn’t contribute to the project.” Instead of using emotional language or blaming others, state the facts. Focus more on how you responded to a situation and not how others acted.

— Going off Topic: The STAR method is designed to help you answer an interview question in a structured and concise format. So be sure to keep your answers relevant to the question and avoid getting sidetracked — especially when narrating a complex story.

— Sounding too Robotic: While the STAR method is a great way to organize your answers, overdoing it in every response can make you sound monotone and stiff. Remember, hiring managers and interviewers want to see the real you in interviews, not a robot regurgitating rehearsed answers. So, don’t be afraid to loosen up and inject some personality into your responses.

Update 06/14/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.