The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $39.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $3.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $877.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $862.3 million.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.66 to $12.96 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.