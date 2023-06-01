The Best Places to Live By the Beach in the U.S. in 2023-2024

For people who aren’t big fans of frigid winters or sweltering summers, climate may be a deciding factor in where…

For people who aren’t big fans of frigid winters or sweltering summers, climate may be a deciding factor in where to live — with some narrowing the possibilities even further because they can’t resist the call of the ocean. Out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., we looked at coastal spots where locals love spending time on the beach. These 20 places are ranked according to the order they appear on the overall Best Places to Live in 2023-2024 list, which factors in each area’s affordability, job market, morning commute and access to quality health care, among other details.

The best places in the U.S. to live by the beach are:

20. Los Angeles

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 139 Metro Population: 18,628,215 Median Home Price: $807,498 Average Annual Salary: $63,056

Los Angeles attracts many people for reasons other than beach access, but its proximity to the coast and warm, sunny weather year-round certainly helps. Some parts of Los Angeles, like Venice, do touch the Pacific Ocean, though other cities in the metro area are better known for their relation to the sea — Santa Monica, Malibu, Long Beach and Redondo Beach are just a few. While parts of inner Los Angeles are known for their stifling temperatures in summer, the areas along the beach benefit from the cooler breeze coming off the ocean.

19. Miami

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 138 Metro Population: 6,105,897 Median Home Price: $490,162 Average Annual Salary: $54,790

Beach cities in the U.S. can’t be mentioned without a nod to Miami. The South Florida hot spot is the eighth-most populous metro area in the U.S., and its beaches attract vacationers year-round. Living in Miami, hoever, comes with a high price. It takes more than 31.5% of the area’s median annual household income to cover living costs, including mortgage payments, rent, property taxes and utilities. Miami is the fourth-most expensive place to live on the Best Places to Live list, following San Juan, Puerto Rico; Los Angeles; and San Diego.

18. Corpus Christi, Texas

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 132 Metro Population: 422,194 Median Home Price: $277,169 Average Annual Salary: $47,950

Situated on the Gulf of Mexico, Corpus Christi brings plenty of tourists who venture out to Padre and Mustang islands, which create the outer coastline near Corpus Christi. With the beaches and nearby islands attracting many vacationers, the tourism and hospitality industries are a major part of the local economy. But the metro area isn’t all about tourism, as the largest employer is the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, where naval pilot training and other duties take place.

17. Santa Barbara, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 124 Metro Population: 447,651 Median Home Price: $464,954 Average Annual Salary: $62,020

You may like the climate of Southern California, but the crowds in Los Angeles may not be for you. Santa Barbara is just a little way up the coast from LA, offering plenty of seaside options to live and relax without the same crowds. With the Los Padres National Forest located directly north, the Santa Barbara area remains relatively small, making getting around easier if you also work nearby. Many do, as Santa Barbara residents spend an average of 20.7 minutes on their morning commute.

16. San Diego

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 93 Metro Population: 3,296,317 Median Home Price: $889,225 Average Annual Salary: $67,200

It’s hard to find someone who lives in San Diego and doesn’t love the beach. That’s why companies in a range of industries benefit from this Southern California metro area’s proximity to the beach, attracting skilled employees who like the idea of year-round warm weather and plenty of sand. Tourism is a natural major industry for the area, as well as technology, military, health care and research. The average annual salary for the area, at $67,200, is also well above the national average of $58,260.

15. Fort Myers, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 91 Metro Population: 752,251 Median Home Price: $405,336 Average Annual Salary: $48,940

Fort Myers is located just inland from the coast along the Caloosahatchee River, but a 40-minute drive within the metro area will deliver you to the resort town of Fort Myers Beach, located on Estero Island. Within the metro area you’ll also find Cape Coral, a city best known for its canals throughout residential neighborhoods. Fort Myers is third on the list following only Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Sarasota, Florida, in the speed at which the population is growing. The Fort Myers metro area grew by 3.51% between 2020 and 2021 due to net migration.

14. Salisbury, Maryland

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 82 Metro Population: 414,424 Median Home Price: $354,158 Average Annual Salary: $47,510

While the city of Salisbury is in the middle of Maryland’s eastern peninsula, the metropolitan statistical area, as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau, includes popular beach destinations like Ocean City, Maryland; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; and Bethany Beach, Delaware. These spots are popular during the warm months of the year, particularly among residents of other areas of the mid-Atlantic who visit for a few days and rent a beach house. For those looking to stay year-round, Salisbury University, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital and Perdue Farms are major employers in the metro area.

13. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 63 Metro Population: 482,922 Median Home Price: $354,119 Average Annual Salary: $47,710

On the eastern coast of Florida, the city of Port St. Lucie doesn’t have beachfront, but Hutchinson Island within the metro area attracts tourists to its beaches — and many of them appear to be more than happy to stay nearby long term. This relatively small metro area of just 482,922 people grew by 3.4% between 2020 and 2021 due to net migration alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A growing population due to net migration is common in beach cities throughout the U.S. The average annual salary for residents is $47,710, below the national average of $58,260.

12. Honolulu

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 59 Metro Population: 1,015,167 Median Home Price: $581,658 Average Annual Salary: $61,860

Any mention of Hawaii makes most people think about the beach. Honolulu ranks as the No. 3 most desirable place to live in the U.S. for 2023-2024, after Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, factoring in population growth due to net migration, weather temperateness, attractions and entertainment relative to the population and the results of a survey asking people where they would prefer to live. Hawaii’s tropical islands are widely regarded as vacation destinations, so it’s no wonder that the tourism industry employs many Honolulu residents, as do the health care and defense industries.

11. Charleston, South Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 53 Metro Population: 789,932 Median Home Price: $448,646 Average Annual Salary: $51,850

Charleston is most recognized for its historic cobblestone streets and colorful downtown, but the metro area is also home to islands filled with beach houses and resorts, including Kiawah Island, Folly Island and Sullivan’s Island. The Charleston charm and warm weather leave many feeling like Chucktown would be an ideal place to live — and data backs that up: The metro area ranks No. 23 for desirability out of the 150 most populous places in the U.S.

10. Daytona Beach, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 49 Metro Population: 662,671 Median Home Price: $339,137 Average Annual Salary: $44,620

Daytona Beach isn’t just a popular destination for NASCAR fans. It’s also home to many retirees, which contributes to the metro area’s median age of 47.5 years. Daytona Beach is a pricey place to live, however, with residents spending 25.38% of the median annual household income on housing costs. Still, buying a home in Daytona Beach may be easier than in other parts of the U.S. The median home price of $339,137 is below the national median price of $365,616, according to Zillow data.

9. Savannah, Georgia

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 37 Metro Population: 401,541 Median Home Price: $291,778 Average Annual Salary: $49,170

Life in the Savannah metro area gives you access to a historic city located on the Savannah River, with the added benefit of being in reach of islands just a short drive (or boat ride) away. The most popular public beaches in the Savannah metro area are on Tybee Island, and other nearby destinations include the Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge and Ossabaw Wildlife Management Area on Ossabaw Island. Plus, Hilton Head Island is roughly a 45-minute drive over the border into South Carolina.

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 30 Metro Population: 1,791,198 Median Home Price: $310,810 Average Annual Salary: $53,920

If seaside life in the mid-Atlantic is more your speed, Virginia Beach may be the right place for you. The area has a healthy tourism industry, with plenty of resorts and public beaches, but many full-time residents are attracted to it for the ample job opportunities. The metro area is home to the regional headquarters of Dollar Tree and Norfolk Southern, but NASA’s Langley Research Center and Langley Air Force Base are also located in the Hampton Roads region.

7. Pensacola, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 28 Metro Population: 503,173 Median Home Price: $278,792 Average Annual Salary: $47,420

Located in the Florida Panhandle, Pensacola attracts tourists and new residents alike with its white-sand beaches. Like some other coastal metros, Pensacola is home to many military members and defense companies with ties to the Naval Air Station Pensacola. While Pensacola may not draw the same influx of new residents as other parts of Florida, it grew by 1.09% between 2020 and 2021 due to net migration.

6. Tampa, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 24 Metro Population: 3,146,074 Median Home Price: $369,299 Average Annual Salary: $53,270

The Tampa metro area includes popular vacation destinations in cities along Tampa Bay, namely Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg. While the tourism industry is certainly a huge source of employment, the University of South Florida, MacDill Air Force Base and Publix Super Markets are also major employers in the metro area. Tampa’s high school students rank 23rd among those in the 150 metro areas on the list for college readiness, based on data from the U.S. News Best High Schools ranking.

5. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 18 Metro Population: 478,654 Median Home Price: $351,681 Average Annual Salary: $40,470

Near where the South Carolina coast meets North Carolina, Myrtle Beach serves as a popular beach destination with more of a small-town atmosphere, as just 478,654 residents call the metro area home. That vibe may not last long, however. Myrtle Beach grew by 4.46% between 2020 and 2021 due to net migration, making it the fastest-growing metro area by population out of the 150 metros in the Best Places to Live ranking.

4. Jacksonville, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 16 Metro Population: 1,581,680 Median Home Price: $348,852 Average Annual Salary: $51,910

Jacksonville doesn’t just have ocean access. The metro area is also home to the point where the St. Johns River, which runs 310 miles south and is the longest river in Florida, meets the Atlantic, with plenty of smaller rivers and creeks stemming from the larger water source. Jacksonville isn’t a cheap place to live but it’s still more affordable than some other seaside Florida metro areas, as residents spend 25.17% of the median household income on the cost of living.

3. Melbourne, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 15 Metro Population: 601,573 Median Home Price: $217,400 Average Annual Salary: $54,360

Along with year-round warm weather and ample public beaches, the Melbourne metro area is home to Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center. If you’re interested in playing a bigger role than just watching rockets launch into space, plenty of aerospace employers (as well as other large companies in the health care and manufacturing fields) are located in this Florida metro area along the Atlantic coast. Residents in Melbourne spend 24.03% of the area’s median household income on housing costs.

2. Naples, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 6 Metro Population: 372,797 Median Home Price: $649,679 Average Annual Salary: $50,820

Naples ranks highly among the Best Places to Live in 2023-2024 for the fact that it’s ranked the fifth-most desirable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. Additionally, Naples ranks No. 1 for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

1. Sarasota, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 5 Metro Population: 824,160 Median Home Price: $387,630 Average Annual Salary: $49,760

Ranking No. 11 on the Best Places to Retire list, Sarasota comes in at No. 5 in the overall Best Places to Live ranking. Its population’s median age is over 53, meaning Sarasota is home to many retirees. Many local homeowners enjoy abundant waterfront access with homes that line Sarasota Bay, while many more can visit the beaches stretching along Siesta Key and Longboat Key — two narrow islands between the mainland and the Gulf of Mexico.

