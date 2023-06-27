The 26 Best Fall Festivals in the U.S. for 2023

Fall brings relief from months of sweltering heat, as people are eager to don their flannel shirts and sweaters to…

Fall brings relief from months of sweltering heat, as people are eager to don their flannel shirts and sweaters to greet the cooler temperatures and crisp air. The season also ushers in plenty of once-a-year activities from apple picking and pumpkin carving to cider sipping and leaf peeping.

With autumn traditionally known as a time to celebrate the harvesting of crops — including grapes, cranberries, apples, squash and pumpkins — people flock to farms and orchards across the country to pick their own produce and take family photos with farm animals and scarecrows. Though the season is short, with most events happening in October, this list is chock full of entertaining fall festivals, events and activities to keep your weekends filled with fun.

Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee, Minnesota: Sept. 16 to Oct. 29

Having taken place for more than a quarter-century, this event is held on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the fall. Located about 35 miles south of Minneapolis, Sever’s Fall Festival is home to one of the country’s original corn stalk mazes — a creation that continues to be one of its most popular autumn attractions, featuring an intricate new design that’s cut by hand every year. Participants who successfully complete the annual Corn Maze Challenge are entered into a draw for cash prizes.

Other unique attractions and activities include a corn pit playground, straw sculptures, zip lines and a petting zoo. For an additional fee you can also play with a pumpkin blaster (imagine a cannon, but with pumpkins) and take a ride on a pony. A full schedule of live shows and entertainment is typically also offered, ranging from pig races and kids dance parties to magic shows and live music.

Ample concessions provide harvest-inspired refreshments like kettle corn, funnel cakes, apple fritters, smoked meats, wood-fired pizzas and bratwurst. Apples are another reason to attend this festival: Visitors will have their pick of farm-fresh, chemical-free varieties like Honeycrisp and Snowsweet at the on-site farm stand.

To wind down after all the excitement, consider a stay at the Hampton Inn Minneapolis/Shakopee, located less than 10 miles north of the event site near downtown Shakopee.

Duluth Fall Festival in Duluth, Georgia: Sept. 30 to Oct. 1

The 40th annual end-of-summer celebration takes place in downtown Duluth on the last weekend in September. A true community affair, this free event is run by a team of 300-plus volunteers, and all proceeds from the festival — which draws crowds of more than 100,000 people each year — go toward improving Duluth’s historic downtown and helping other local nonprofits. To help manage traffic, several park-and-ride shuttle locations are scattered around town for ease of access.

The weekend kicks off with a parade on Saturday morning featuring local dance troupes, marching bands, antique cars, fire trucks and more. Afterward, attendees can roam the more than 180 artisan vendors selling arts and crafts or catch a show at two on-site stages featuring 20-plus scheduled performances throughout the weekend. Street performers also roam the festival for some spontaneous fun.

Food is another main attraction, and here you’ll find a mix of Southern specialties and classic fall festival fare, from biscuits and alligator to candy apples and funnel cakes. Kiddos can experience rides and games just for them, and anyone can enjoy the on-site carnival. Sunday starts with the Duluth Donut Dash 5k race, where awards are presented to top finishers across 15 age groups, followed by a worship service on the Duluth Town Green.

For out-of-town visitors, consider booking a room at the Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Duluth Downtown hotel, which is located adjacent to all the action downtown.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati in Cincinnati: Sept. 14-17

More than 700,000 people descend on downtown Cincinnati each year for the country’s largest Oktoberfest. Ongoing since 1976 and now occupying six city blocks near the banks of the Ohio River, the festival typically features fun such as the Running of the Wieners, where around 100 dachshunds race each other in hot dog costumes, or the bratwurst eating championship. Other entertaining activities include the World’s Largest Chicken Dance and plenty of live music running the gamut from polka to rock.

After working up an appetite, eat your fill of tasty German specialties like potato pancakes, sausages, sauerkraut, soft pretzels, strudel, cream puffs and pickled pigs feet. Wash it all down with a stein of German-style suds from an array of breweries large and small, including craft options from locals like Taft’s Ale House, Moerlein Lager House and Rhinegeist Brewery.

Parking is available at numerous nearby public parking lots and garages, or you can book a room at the AC Hotel by Marriott Cincinnati at The Banks, located just around the corner from the event site and right by the river.

Elk Fest in Estes Park, Colorado: Sept. 30 to Oct. 1

While most locales usher in autumn with pumpkins and cider, in the Rocky Mountain region the season is all about elk. Located near the eastern gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, about 70 miles northwest of Denver, the town of Estes Park holds a free annual festival the first weekend of October to celebrate the elk mating season — also known as the elk rut — which corresponds with the arrival of cooler weather and vibrant foliage. At this time of year, locally referred to as “Elktober,” you can see these majestic creatures in the national park or even in town (but be sure to keep your distance, as the male elk, called bulls, can be aggressive).

In addition to photographing the impressive antlers on the bulls and listening for their mating calls — a haunting sound known as a bugle — other Elk Fest offerings include live music, food trucks, a variety of vendors, a presentation of live raptors, Native American performances and more. A bugling contest lets festivalgoers attempt to imitate an elk’s sounds using a bugle tube. Leaf peepers at Elk Fest will be delighted by the brilliant orange of the town’s aspen trees.

An overnight stay at the iconic Stanley Hotel is a must for its history and charm; it’s considered one of the country’s most haunted hotels. Other lodging options in Estes Park range from mountain cabins to campgrounds.

The National Apple Harvest Festival in Biglerville, Pennsylvania: Oct. 7-8 and 14-15

Held in the heart of Amish country on the first two full weekends of October, this celebration of fall’s favorite fruit features all things apple, from tasty foodstuffs to funky memorabilia. Apple art, apple jellies and apple syrup making all await festivalgoers who pay the admission fee. Patrons can also browse more than 300 arts and crafts vendors, watch chainsaw carving demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment such as Native American dancers, view collections of classic cars and antique farm equipment, and more.

In between activities, guests can nosh on theme-appropriate snacks like apple pastries, candied apples, or even apple pizza and sausage. Don’t miss the crowning of the Pennsylvania Apple Queen or the scenic tours of the surrounding orchards.

The nearby town of Gettysburg (less than 10 miles south) has a full range of amenities for travelers, including the Gettysburg Hotel. Established in 1797, this property offers upscale suites and an on-site restaurant.

Salem Haunted Happenings in Salem, Massachusetts: Oct. 1-31

Haunted by a dark history that earned it the nickname “Witch City,” Salem tends to celebrate its spookiness year-round — but even more so during the month of October, when hundreds of thousands of people arrive in town for the Salem Haunted Happenings celebration. This annual fall festival kicks off at the start of October and pays homage to the harvest season and accompanying pagan holiday of Samhain.

Special family-friendly events like costume parties, magic shows and movie nights occur around town throughout the month; those fascinated by the occult will also find thrills in the form of psychic readings and ghost tours. Salem Haunted Happenings also includes events like the free Salem Zombie Walk for all ages. The Haunted Happenings Grand Parade, set for Oct. 5, will feature a stream of performers and floats around the downtown district.

Attendees are encouraged to use the free satellite parking and shuttles provided on certain weekends to access festival events. Or, you can book a stay at the historic Hawthorne Hotel and park in its complimentary lots. The hotel hosts a coveted costume ball on Halloween weekend, but beware: Hawthorne’s rooms, many of which overlook the Salem Common, can fill up very early for Haunted Happenings, so the hotel recommends planning your October visit far in advance.

Fall for Greenville in Greenville, South Carolina: Oct. 12-15

Dozens of food and drink vendors set up shop along Main Street in downtown Greenville for this annual fall festival. Entry and entertainment are free, but attendees can purchase sheets of Taste Tickets to sample a wide range of dishes prepared by local restaurants. Options may include traditional Southern specialties like shrimp and grits or fried green tomatoes, alongside the global flavors of empanadas, shumai, baba ghanoush and more. These tickets can also be redeemed for beverages (though a wristband is also required for alcohol), carnival rides and slides in the Kids’ Area, and festival merchandise.

Foodies will drool watching some of the area’s best chefs show off their skills during cooking demonstrations and competitions on the Culinary Stage. In addition to its amazing food offerings, this festival is also well known for its impressive music lineup, with dozens of free performances given by local and national acts on multiple stages throughout the weekend.

The Aloft Greenville Downtown hotel offers hip accommodations just off Main Street, where much of the festival takes place.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Hudson Valley, New York: Sept. 15 to Nov. 19

This spooky spectacle showcases more than 7,000 handcarved pumpkins across the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-On-Hudson. It takes about 45 to 90 minutes to walk the half-mile path, lined with illuminated gourds that are creatively arranged in themed designs and displays, such as a New York City streetscape.

Moody music plays throughout The Blaze, as part of an original soundtrack created just for this awe-inspiring autumn attraction. Proceeds from this event, hosted by Historic Hudson Valley, benefit the nonprofit’s educational programs. Visitors must purchase tickets online in advance for entry on select nights from September through November. The Blaze is also held annually at a second historic New York location: Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Long Island, from Sept. 22 to Nov. 5.

Round out your Halloween-themed trip to Hudson Valley with a stay at the Sleepy Hollow Hotel, located in the neighboring Tarrytown. This town inspired Washington Irving’s novel “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta in Santa Fe, New Mexico: Sept. 27 to Oct. 1

For more than three decades gourmands have gathered in Santa Fe, the capital city of the “Land of Enchantment,” for this Southwestern celebration of wine, food and the state’s most famous crop: the New Mexico green chile. Cooking demonstrations, wine classes, brunch, luncheons and other culinary activities are scheduled at various venues throughout the city during the five-day event, which coincides with the harvest season for grapes and green chiles.

Some of the biggest names in the wine industry make an appearance to showcase their finest offerings — including Caymus Vineyards, Gruet Winery and Ste Michelle Wine Estates — as well as the region’s top restaurants and chefs. The main event is the Grand Tasting, where attendees can sip from a selection of 100 wines and sample offerings from more than 60 restaurants. The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is also a great place to enjoy live music and the seasonally beautiful weather.

Around 1 mile from the festivities, the Native American-owned Hotel Santa Fe is situated in the heart of downtown for easy access to the events and a chance to immerse yourself in the culture of the Pueblo people.

West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta in Tualatin, Oregon: Oct. 21-22

Located less than 15 miles south of Portland, the small community of Tualatin draws crowds each October for a free festival featuring unique fall-themed activities like races, face painting, food vendors, pumpkin bowling and golf, and a costume contest. This year the event kicks off on Saturday with Pumpkins and Pints at a local brewery, where attendees compete in a giant vegetable weigh-off.

The next day starts with a 5K run to raise money for scholarships for local students. Spectators then gather on the banks of Lake Tualatin, surrounded by trees ablaze in vibrant red and orange hues, to watch the festival’s main event: the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. There’s a series of races, including ones for pumpkin growers and local emergency services workers. If you want a shot, there’s a race for the general public, with participants chosen by lottery to navigate enormous pumpkins through a water course using a single kayak paddle. Vessels are provided by the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers.

Century Hotel has rooms overlooking the lake for a front row seat to the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta — not to mention proximity to Oregon wine country.

Día de los Muertos (Muertos Fest) in San Antonio: Oct. 28-29

San Antonio is home to one of the country’s largest celebrations of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday to honor deceased loved ones that occurs around Halloween. This free, two-day event at the end of October is held at Hemisfair in San Antonio and showcases elaborate altars, live music, art vendors, and other activities highlighting Mexican and Latin American heritage. Don’t miss the colorful processions, either. A handy phone app puts the event schedule and map at your fingertips and allows you to vote for your favorite altar.

During October and November the city hosts an array of cultural events and entertainment to mark the holiday, such as a river parade and live music, so you may want to stick around San Antonio for a bit. The Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk hotel offers sophisticated accommodations in the heart of the action, within easy walking distance from Hemisfair, where the main event takes place.

Trailing of the Sheep Festival in Ketchum, Idaho: Oct. 4-8

This truly unique festival aims to celebrate and promote the ranching roots of the region — once one of the largest sheep shipping centers in the world — with various events. Offerings include farm-to-table dinners, the Folklife Fair, wool workshops and the Sheepdog Trials. An event called For the Love of Lamb allows attendees who have purchased a “passport” in advance to sample lamb-based dishes from participating local restaurants. The namesake festivity is an authentic sheep “trailing” parade that herds some 1,500 sheep down Main Street to their winter fields. Visitors can even sponsor a sheep.

The Sun Valley region’s hillsides of golden-hued aspen trees provide a stunning backdrop for this one-of-a-kind fall festival and for your stay in the area. The Hotel Ketchum boasts boutique lodging and offers a discount to festivalgoers.

Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware: Oct. 27-29

The seaside town of Rehoboth Beach, known as the “Nation’s Summer Capital,” will celebrate spooky season with the 33nd annual Sea Witch Festival at the end of October. The event typically features Halloween activities with a few nautical twists, such as a costume parade for people and their pups, a “haunted” beach bonfire, a broom tossing competition and the townwide Sea Witch Hunt, where participants follow clues to find the Sea Witch for a cash prize.

The specialized kids area also boasts offerings like magic shows, crafts, spooky stories and more for little ones. Local artisan and vendor booths surround the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand and fill the Convention Center, providing plenty of options for dining or shopping for handmade products and official Sea Witch Festival merchandise.

Consider a stay overnight at the Atlantic Sands Hotel & Conference Center, located on the beach and just around the corner from the festival’s main happenings.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico: Oct. 7-15

Well known as the largest hot air balloon festival in the world, this annual autumn attraction has been around for more than half a century and draws 800,000-plus people to New Mexico’s largest city. Revelers can eat, drink, photograph, dance, shop and otherwise enjoy everything Albuquerque has to offer — which includes fantastic fall weather. You will have to pay an admission fee per session of the fiesta.

A full schedule of events keeps spectators busy throughout each day, from the initial glowing launch at dawn to a series of themed balloon “rodeos” and other coveted competitions. Additional activities include chainsaw carving demonstrations, live music, fireworks, and oodles of shopping and dining vendors.

On-site parking is available for an added fee, though to spare yourself the hassle you may opt to take advantage of the more convenient park-and-ride shuttles and the on-site bicycle valet instead. Or, book a stay within walking distance in a glamping tent at Balloon Fiesta Park, which includes parking and festival admission for all sessions. For more traditional accommodations, the boutique Hotel Chaco in the city’s historic district offers a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the festival.

Harvest on the Harbor in Portland, Maine: Oct. 26-28

Harvest on the Harbor started in 2007 to draw attention to the burgeoning independent culinary scene in Portland. The city is now home to one of the best oyster festivals in the country. Described as a “gastronomic extravaganza,” the event boasts plentiful opportunities for oyster slurping and wine or cider sipping in between tastings of locally distilled spirits and live music performances.

Harvest on the Harbor takes place mostly in Portland’s Old Port with its quaint cobblestones and heritage buildings. It’s also known for its cutthroat competition to crown the Maine Lobster Chef of the Year. Take note: The events are for attendees 21 and up, although parents can bring infants in slings or carriers.

Within walking distance of the Old Port sits the modern Aloft Portland, ME, a sophisticated waterfront hotel.

Bayfield Apple Festival in Bayfield, Wisconsin: Oct. 6-8

At more than 60 years old, this classic fall celebration attracts around 60,000 visitors from the Midwest and beyond. This festival is known for outstanding offerings like apple peeling and pie contests, a parade, a carnival, an arts and crafts fair, and the crowning of the Apple Festival King or Queen. The Bayfield Apple Festival also provides live music for nonstop entertainment, and attendees will be more than sated by the plentiful variety of traditional harvest treats and sweets. Free shuttles are available to transport guests between parking areas and the various event venues.

In addition to flaunting spectacular views of Lake Superior and its fall foliage, the Bayfield area is brimming with apple orchards, farms and wineries to explore, providing festivalgoers with more than a reason to stick around. Book a stay at the Old Rittenhouse Inn, a quaint and cozy bed-and-breakfast located around the corner from the festival and just blocks from the water’s edge.

Autumn at the Arboretum in Dallas: Sept. 16 to Nov. 5

The top-rated Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden amplifies its usual colorful displays of flowers and foliage each fall with the addition of 100,000 locally sourced pumpkins, gourds and squash of every shape and size, creating one of the nation’s top autumn attractions. Visitors can enjoy strolling through the facility’s 66 acres of regular gardens and stunning seasonal exhibits, including the Pumpkin Village and maze for kids. Various special events and workshops are offered for all ages throughout the arboretum’s fall season, from squash art demonstrations to a petting zoo to live music.

The Dallas event runs from mid-September until just after Halloween, so you can plan your visit accordingly. The nearby Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dallas East – Fair Park provides family-friendly accommodations with an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast just 3 miles from the arboretum.

Scarecrow Weekend in St. Charles, Illinois: Oct. 6-8

The 38th annual Scarecrow Weekend will take place this year in downtown St. Charles, about 45 miles west of Chicago. Around this time visitors will find more than 85 handmade scarecrows as well as Halloween-themed window displays throughout the city, which is bisected by the scenic Fox River. Guests are invited to stroll the streets and riverfront to see the scarecrows and vote for their favorite designs.

Other activities, located in Lincoln and Pottawatomie parks and along Riverside Avenue, include professional pumpkin carving demonstrations, a photo op area, a craft show and live music. The Family Zone is complete with a stilt walker, bubble art and more. Cap off your weekend by purchasing a Scarecrow-to-Go to make your own.

For accommodations as charming as this fall attraction, consider the historic Hotel Baker, a property built in 1928 with a picturesque garden overlooking the Fox River in St. Charles.

Louisiana Pecan Festival in Colfax, Louisiana: Nov. 3-5

This celebration of one of the South’s top crops offers a unique autumn attraction for up to 75,000 attendees each year. Held on the first full weekend in November, the Louisiana Pecan Festival typically kicks off on Friday with Children’s Day, which features a petting zoo, rock walls, games and other free family-friendly activities. Festival attendees will enjoy a parade, live music, arts and crafts booths, a cooking contest, carnival rides, and fireworks throughout the weekend.

Visitors can sample and purchase pecan specialties including pies, pralines, jams and candies, as well as catch numerous live performances by the Louisiana Pecanettes dance team, composed of local high schoolers. This event is also a great place to gobble goodies like funnel cakes, fried chicken and alligator on a stick from vendors.

Given Colfax’s small size, most visitors will want to look to the neighboring city of Alexandria, Louisiana, for lodging options. The Hampton Inn & Suites Alexandria is about 20 miles southwest of the festival site.

Punkin Chunkin Festival in Clayton, New York: Oct. 21

Head to the town of Clayton in northern New York’s Thousand Islands region in October to see pumpkins fly through the sky — propelled by giant catapults — and plunge into the St. Lawrence River. Spectators can nosh on barbecue dishes from local vendors while watching adults and kids compete in their respective competitions for the farthest launch, or stroll through the accompanying farmers market. For a unique perspective, book a boat tour to watch the Punkin Chunkin Festival from the water.

Parking is limited, so the event offers park-and-ride shuttles to help transport guests. Or, you can book a stay close by: The elegant waterfront 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel is located right next to the main event.

Frankenmuth Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth, Michigan: Sept. 14-17

Held annually in September, this authentic festival has been blessed by the officials from the world’s largest Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, setting a high standard for its events, activities, and food and beverage offerings. Attendees can purchase drink tickets to sip steins of traditional Hofbräuhaus beer, imported from the original Bavarian brewery, and feast on German specialty foods like bratwurst, spaetzle, Black Forest ham and coleslaw, prepared by a local catering company. Crowds are entertained by live music, traditional German dancing and wiener dog races, with prizes for comical categories like “best dressed wiener” and “fattest wiener.”

Shuttle transportation to the Frankenmuth Oktoberfest in Heritage Park is available for an additional fee. Round out your Oktoberfest experience with an overnight stay at the charming Bavarian Inn Lodge in downtown Frankenmuth.

Warrens Cranberry Festival in Warrens, Wisconsin: Sept. 22-24

The rural town of Warrens, located about 110 miles northwest of Madison, is crazy for cranberries — and home to the world’s largest cranberry festival, which draws upward of 140,000 people each year. This free event, which is celebrating its 50th season in 2023, features 3 miles of shopping, dining and entertainment for all ages to enjoy. More than 1,300 booths line up to sell crafts, antiques, souvenirs and artisan foodstuffs. Food vendors serve platefuls of macaroni and cheese, cheese curds, barbecue, and plenty of cranberry-centric food from cranberry funnel cakes to cranberry kettle corn.

The Warrens Cranberry Festival wraps up with an impressive parade on Sunday, when people pack the streets to watch antique cars, marching bands, horses and sparkly floats on display. Every year this festival weekend also marks the kickoff for the local cranberry harvest, and visitors are invited to take a walking tour of a nearby cranberry marsh to learn about this unique industry.

Lodging in Warrens may be limited, but you can’t go wrong with Three Bears Resort only 2 miles from the festival. The property boasts family-friendly amenities like mini-golf, water parks and an arcade.

Natchez Balloon Festival in Natchez, Mississippi: Oct. 20-21

Perched on the banks of the Mississippi River on the Louisiana border, the town of Natchez is home to one of Mississippi’s top events. Thousands of spectators will flock to the historic Rosalie Mansion in mid-October to watch hot air balloons from around the country float through the sky while revelers enjoy arts and crafts, sport, and entertainment below. Live music, food vendors, carnival rides and fireworks entertain crowds in between balloon events. Attendees can enjoy strolling the lush grounds of the mansion, which offers expansive views of the river, and marveling at the architecture of this historic site.

For a place to rest your head, consider Natchez Grand Hotel & Suites, which also boasts water views and is located in the heart of the city’s historic district for easy festival access.

Madison County Covered Bridge Festival in Winterset, Iowa: Oct. 14-15

What’s better than a scenic drive through the countryside on a crisp autumn day? Well, driving through a countryside known for its historic covered bridges adds bucolic charm and artistic interest to the mix. If the name of the Madison County Covered Bridge Festival sounds familiar, perhaps it’s because you’ve seen the romantic 1995 film “The Bridges of Madison County,” which was set in this picturesque region. The scenery comes alive in the fall when the heavily wooded area is ablaze with color, providing an even more charming backdrop for the rustic landmarks.

Originally created to celebrate and promote the region’s history and heritage, the annual festival features a farmers market, tractor rides, a car show, a horseshoe tournament and a parade. For an additional fee, the local rotary group provides two-hour guided bus tours of the famous bridges, several of which appear on the National Register of Historic Places.

The festival is held in the town of Winterset, set less than 40 miles southwest of Des Moines. The Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Winterset offers easy access to this wonderful fall event.

World Chicken Festival in London, Kentucky: Sept. 21-24

Laurel County, home to the city of London, is the birthplace of Colonel Harland Sanders, so it’s only fitting that it plays host to this celebration of all things poultry. Stop by the world’s largest stainless steel skillet, where festival volunteers fry up chicken in some 300 gallons of oil. Festivalgoers can also head to one of the festival’s stages for live music and entertainment or check out plenty of crafty vendors lining the city streets.

There’s an array of wacky competitions, from a hot wing eating contest to chicken trivia to a chicken impersonation contest, complete with cash prizes. See if you can track down a Colonel Sanders lookalike while you’re there — there’s a contest for that, too.

London sits around 140 miles from Louisville. For a place to stay, there’s a few chain hotels in town. The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, with an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast, is about 1.5 miles from downtown London.

California Avocado Festival (Avofest) in Carpinteria, California: Oct. 6-8

Southern California may not experience spectacular fall colors like in other parts of the country, but instead of vibrant reds and oranges, the region hosts this popular and oh-so-green festival dedicated to all things avocado. Billed as one of the largest free festivals in the state, Avofest draws some 100,000 attendees with a focus on food and music.

Expect dozens of live musical acts spread across four stages, typically with a range of genres like rock, country, ska and reggae. There’s plenty of avocado-centric food, from avocado ice cream to the world’s largest vat of guacamole (but attendees who don’t eat avocados are looked after too). If you think you’re a wiz with that savory green fruit, consider entering the annual guacamole contest.

The festival takes place in Carpinteria, about 85 miles from downtown Los Angeles, right on the Pacific Coast, so you can also squeeze in some time at the beach or check out the town’s seal sanctuary. For a place to stay, consider a vacation rental at Carpinteria Shores, overlooking the city beach.

