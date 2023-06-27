Synnex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Synnex Corp. (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $133.1 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.43 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $14.06 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.37 billion.

Synnex expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion.

