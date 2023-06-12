Live Radio
Steel Connect: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 12, 2023, 4:39 PM

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Monday reported net income of $3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Smyrna, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $46.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STCN

