EDITORS, NEWS DIRECTORS: NOT FOR BROADCAST, PUBLICATION OR USE ONLINE The Associated Press has completed its election night results tabulation…

EDITORS, NEWS DIRECTORS:

NOT FOR BROADCAST, PUBLICATION OR USE ONLINE

The Associated Press has completed its election night results tabulation for the 2023 Virginia state primary election with all races called except state Senate District 29 GOP, which is too close to call.

All counties have been verified.

The AP, Richmond

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.