Smucker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $600.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $5.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $91.3 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.53 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.20 to $9.60 per share.

