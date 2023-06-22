Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported net income of…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported net income of $12.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $144.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.9 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $479.2 million.

