Smart Global, Progress Software rise; Nike falls, Friday, 6/30/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Nike, down $3.00 to $110.37…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Nike, down $3.00 to $110.37

The purveyor of sneakers and other athletic apparel’s profits missed Wall Street’s forecasts.

Smart Global, up $2.38 to $29.01

The business technology company beat analysts’ third-quarter forecasts and said it stood to benefit from the recent AI boom.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, up 52 cents to $9.68

The biopharmaceutical company said its board is considering options including a sale.

Apple, up $4.38 to $193.97

Apple became the first publicly traded company to be worth $3 trillion.

Progress Software, up $3.22 to $58.10

The maker of OpenEdge business software reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

Circor International, up $2.65 to $56.45

KKR’s sweetened $56-a-share offer for Circor was accepted.

Constellation Brands, down 72 cents to $246.13

The maker of Modelo beer reported strong quarterly results but lowered its full-year profit outlook.

Nikola, up 12 cents to $1.38

The maker of zero-emission vehicles said it again complies with Nasdaq’s rule of keeping its stock price above $1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.