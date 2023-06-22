Semi truck crashes on Chesapeake Bay Bridge, goes into water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A semi truck crashed on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and went over the side and…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A semi truck crashed on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and went over the side and into the water on Thursday, officials said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island, bridge spokesman Thomas Anderson told news outlets.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard were searching for the driver, the agency said.

Meanwhile, maintenance crews were working to repair a damaged guardrail and curb, bridge officials said.

The circumstances of the crash were being investigated. It was at least the sixth time in recent years that a large truck has crashed over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, news outlets reported.

