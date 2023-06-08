SecureWorks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $31 million in its fiscal…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $31 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $92 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCWX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCWX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.