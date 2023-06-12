Live Radio
SeaChange: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 12, 2023, 4:54 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) on Monday reported a loss of $714,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The video software company posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEAC

