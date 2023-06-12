SeaChange: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) on Monday reported a loss of $714,000 in its fiscal…

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) on Monday reported a loss of $714,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The video software company posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

