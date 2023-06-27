Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $13.5 million…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $13.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $809.6 million in the period.

