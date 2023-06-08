NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
REV Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 8, 2023, 7:07 AM

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $681.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $582.4 million.

REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REVG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REVG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

