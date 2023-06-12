Qudian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Monday reported earnings of $60.3 million in its…

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Monday reported earnings of $60.3 million in its first quarter.

The Xiamen, China-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

