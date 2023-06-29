Live Radio
The Associated Press

June 29, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 655½ 663¾ 650¾ 653 —2¾
Sep 669¾ 678 664¾ 667 —2¾
Dec 686 694½ 681¾ 684¼ —2½
Mar 701¼ 709 697 698¾ —3¼
May 709 716¾ 704½ 706½ —3¼
Jul 715¾ 718¾ 707¾ 710¼ —2½
Sep 717 723 715¾ 715¾ —3½
Dec 725 732 725 731½ +3¼
Mar 732½ 732½ 732½ 732½ —2
Est. sales 82,185. Wed.’s sales 124,376
Wed.’s open int 295,354
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 591¾ 603½ 575½ 575½ —14½
Sep 534¾ 538¼ 521¾ 522¾ —8½
Dec 539 543¼ 527 527¾ —9
Mar 548¾ 552¾ 537 538 —8¾
May 553 557¼ 542¼ 543¼ —8½
Jul 553¾ 558 543 544¼ —8¼
Sep 520½ 521¾ 512 514¼ —5¾
Dec 514½ 518 506¾ 507¾ —6¼
Mar 519½ 522¾ 514¾ 514¾ —6¾
May 527 527 527 527 +2¾
Jul 527 528 527 528 +3
Dec 481¾ 484½ 478½ 478½ ¾
Dec 471¾ 471¾ 471¾ 471¾ +1
Est. sales 347,533. Wed.’s sales 606,728
Wed.’s open int 1,215,370
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 377¾ 383½ 368½ 368½ —8½
Sep 391¼ 400 383½ 383½ —9¾
Dec 410 415¾ 402 403 —5¾
Mar 419¼ 420¾ 419¼ 420¾ +1¾
Est. sales 1,164. Wed.’s sales 1,665
Wed.’s open int 4,222
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1447¾ 1475 1445¼ 1473¾ +22¾
Aug 1359 1369¾ 1356 1365¾ +4¾
Sep 1275½ 1289¼ 1274½ 1280¾ +2½
Nov 1262 1275¾ 1260 1266¾ +1¾
Jan 1272¾ 1285¼ 1269½ 1275½ +1
Mar 1266¼ 1280¾ 1266¼ 1272 +1½
May 1269½ 1279¾ 1265½ 1271¼ +1¾
Jul 1270½ 1281½ 1267 1272¼
Sep 1223¼ 1223¼ 1223¼ 1223¼ +3½
Nov 1207 1216¾ 1204 1209 +1½
Jan 1217¾ 1217¾ 1217¾ 1217¾ +7
Nov 1120 1120 1120 1120 +7½
Est. sales 171,003. Wed.’s sales 282,852
Wed.’s open int 608,413

