CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 655½ 663¾ 650¾ 653 —2¾ Sep 669¾ 678 664¾ 667 —2¾ Dec 686 694½ 681¾ 684¼ —2½ Mar 701¼ 709 697 698¾ —3¼ May 709 716¾ 704½ 706½ —3¼ Jul 715¾ 718¾ 707¾ 710¼ —2½ Sep 717 723 715¾ 715¾ —3½ Dec 725 732 725 731½ +3¼ Mar 732½ 732½ 732½ 732½ —2 Est. sales 82,185. Wed.’s sales 124,376 Wed.’s open int 295,354 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 591¾ 603½ 575½ 575½ —14½ Sep 534¾ 538¼ 521¾ 522¾ —8½ Dec 539 543¼ 527 527¾ —9 Mar 548¾ 552¾ 537 538 —8¾ May 553 557¼ 542¼ 543¼ —8½ Jul 553¾ 558 543 544¼ —8¼ Sep 520½ 521¾ 512 514¼ —5¾ Dec 514½ 518 506¾ 507¾ —6¼ Mar 519½ 522¾ 514¾ 514¾ —6¾ May 527 527 527 527 +2¾ Jul 527 528 527 528 +3 Dec 481¾ 484½ 478½ 478½ — ¾ Dec 471¾ 471¾ 471¾ 471¾ +1 Est. sales 347,533. Wed.’s sales 606,728 Wed.’s open int 1,215,370 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 377¾ 383½ 368½ 368½ —8½ Sep 391¼ 400 383½ 383½ —9¾ Dec 410 415¾ 402 403 —5¾ Mar 419¼ 420¾ 419¼ 420¾ +1¾ Est. sales 1,164. Wed.’s sales 1,665 Wed.’s open int 4,222 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1447¾ 1475 1445¼ 1473¾ +22¾ Aug 1359 1369¾ 1356 1365¾ +4¾ Sep 1275½ 1289¼ 1274½ 1280¾ +2½ Nov 1262 1275¾ 1260 1266¾ +1¾ Jan 1272¾ 1285¼ 1269½ 1275½ +1 Mar 1266¼ 1280¾ 1266¼ 1272 +1½ May 1269½ 1279¾ 1265½ 1271¼ +1¾ Jul 1270½ 1281½ 1267 1272¼ +¾ Sep 1223¼ 1223¼ 1223¼ 1223¼ +3½ Nov 1207 1216¾ 1204 1209 +1½ Jan 1217¾ 1217¾ 1217¾ 1217¾ +7 Nov 1120 1120 1120 1120 +7½ Est. sales 171,003. Wed.’s sales 282,852 Wed.’s open int 608,413

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.