CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|655½
|663¾
|650¾
|653
|—2¾
|Sep
|669¾
|678
|664¾
|667
|—2¾
|Dec
|686
|694½
|681¾
|684¼
|—2½
|Mar
|701¼
|709
|697
|698¾
|—3¼
|May
|709
|716¾
|704½
|706½
|—3¼
|Jul
|715¾
|718¾
|707¾
|710¼
|—2½
|Sep
|717
|723
|715¾
|715¾
|—3½
|Dec
|725
|732
|725
|731½
|+3¼
|Mar
|732½
|732½
|732½
|732½
|—2
|Est. sales 82,185.
|Wed.’s sales 124,376
|Wed.’s open int 295,354
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|591¾
|603½
|575½
|575½
|—14½
|Sep
|534¾
|538¼
|521¾
|522¾
|—8½
|Dec
|539
|543¼
|527
|527¾
|—9
|Mar
|548¾
|552¾
|537
|538
|—8¾
|May
|553
|557¼
|542¼
|543¼
|—8½
|Jul
|553¾
|558
|543
|544¼
|—8¼
|Sep
|520½
|521¾
|512
|514¼
|—5¾
|Dec
|514½
|518
|506¾
|507¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|519½
|522¾
|514¾
|514¾
|—6¾
|May
|527
|527
|527
|527
|+2¾
|Jul
|527
|528
|527
|528
|+3
|Dec
|481¾
|484½
|478½
|478½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|471¾
|471¾
|471¾
|471¾
|+1
|Est. sales 347,533.
|Wed.’s sales 606,728
|Wed.’s open int 1,215,370
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|377¾
|383½
|368½
|368½
|—8½
|Sep
|391¼
|400
|383½
|383½
|—9¾
|Dec
|410
|415¾
|402
|403
|—5¾
|Mar
|419¼
|420¾
|419¼
|420¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 1,164.
|Wed.’s sales 1,665
|Wed.’s open int 4,222
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1447¾
|1475
|1445¼
|1473¾
|+22¾
|Aug
|1359
|1369¾
|1356
|1365¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|1275½
|1289¼
|1274½
|1280¾
|+2½
|Nov
|1262
|1275¾
|1260
|1266¾
|+1¾
|Jan
|1272¾
|1285¼
|1269½
|1275½
|+1
|Mar
|1266¼
|1280¾
|1266¼
|1272
|+1½
|May
|1269½
|1279¾
|1265½
|1271¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|1270½
|1281½
|1267
|1272¼
|+¾
|Sep
|1223¼
|1223¼
|1223¼
|1223¼
|+3½
|Nov
|1207
|1216¾
|1204
|1209
|+1½
|Jan
|1217¾
|1217¾
|1217¾
|1217¾
|+7
|Nov
|1120
|1120
|1120
|1120
|+7½
|Est. sales 171,003.
|Wed.’s sales 282,852
|Wed.’s open int 608,413
