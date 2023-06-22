Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

June 22, 2023, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 730¼ 747 725½ 737¼ +2¾
Sep 742½ 760¾ 739 751 +2¾
Dec 755½ 777¼ 754¾ 768¼ +4¼
Mar 768¼ 786¾ 764½ 780 +5¾
May 771¼ 788¼ 765½ 782½ +5¾
Jul 767¼ 784¾ 762½ 779 +4½
Sep 771½ 787½ 766½ 781¼ +3
Dec 784 794 772½ 787¾ +2½
Mar 785 793¼ 785 793¼ +6¼
Jul 735 739 735 739 +5¾
Est. sales 160,868. Wed.’s sales 177,181
Wed.’s open int 347,233
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 668¼ 670¼ 653 660½ —10½
Sep 620 622 609 615½ —8
Dec 624¾ 626½ 613¼ 619½ —9¼
Mar 630¾ 633 621 626¾ —9
May 631½ 634¼ 623¼ 628 —9
Jul 632 632¼ 620½ 624¾ —9¾
Sep 572¼ 575 564¼ 567 —10¾
Dec 561 562¾ 553¾ 557 —7½
Mar 568¼ 569¼ 561¼ 564¼ —7¼
May 566¾ 566¾ 566¾ 566¾ —6½
Jul 574¼ 574¼ 567 567 —7¾
Dec 510 515 505 510 —1¼
Dec 498 500 491½ 498¼
Est. sales 383,882. Wed.’s sales 652,424
Wed.’s open int 1,306,709, up 16,361
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 401 407¾ 392¾ 395¾ —2
Sep 409¾ 412¾ 400 409 +4¼
Dec 414½ 421 410 418½ +6½
Mar 420 420 420 420 +2½
Est. sales 867. Wed.’s sales 1,178
Wed.’s open int 3,921, up 15
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1513¼ 1519½ 1468½ 1496 —18¾
Aug 1435 1444¾ 1392¾ 1413½ —31½
Sep 1380¼ 1384½ 1331¾ 1345¾ —42¼
Nov 1370½ 1373½ 1322¾ 1337½ —39½
Jan 1376½ 1380½ 1331½ 1346 —37¾
Mar 1354¾ 1363 1320¾ 1335½ —29¾
May 1351 1352¾ 1315¾ 1330 —24½
Jul 1346¾ 1348½ 1314½ 1329 —22½
Aug 1300 1302¾ 1294½ 1294½ —31¾
Sep 1259 1259 1252½ 1252½ —25
Nov 1250 1254¾ 1228¼ 1246¾ —9¼
Nov 1190 1190 1190 1190 +2¾
Est. sales 321,386. Wed.’s sales 381,541
Wed.’s open int 659,914

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up