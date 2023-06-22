CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 730¼ 747 725½ 737¼ +2¾ Sep 742½ 760¾ 739 751 +2¾ Dec 755½ 777¼ 754¾ 768¼ +4¼ Mar 768¼ 786¾ 764½ 780 +5¾ May 771¼ 788¼ 765½ 782½ +5¾ Jul 767¼ 784¾ 762½ 779 +4½ Sep 771½ 787½ 766½ 781¼ +3 Dec 784 794 772½ 787¾ +2½ Mar 785 793¼ 785 793¼ +6¼ Jul 735 739 735 739 +5¾ Est. sales 160,868. Wed.’s sales 177,181 Wed.’s open int 347,233 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 668¼ 670¼ 653 660½ —10½ Sep 620 622 609 615½ —8 Dec 624¾ 626½ 613¼ 619½ —9¼ Mar 630¾ 633 621 626¾ —9 May 631½ 634¼ 623¼ 628 —9 Jul 632 632¼ 620½ 624¾ —9¾ Sep 572¼ 575 564¼ 567 —10¾ Dec 561 562¾ 553¾ 557 —7½ Mar 568¼ 569¼ 561¼ 564¼ —7¼ May 566¾ 566¾ 566¾ 566¾ —6½ Jul 574¼ 574¼ 567 567 —7¾ Dec 510 515 505 510 —1¼ Dec 498 500 491½ 498¼ Est. sales 383,882. Wed.’s sales 652,424 Wed.’s open int 1,306,709, up 16,361 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 401 407¾ 392¾ 395¾ —2 Sep 409¾ 412¾ 400 409 +4¼ Dec 414½ 421 410 418½ +6½ Mar 420 420 420 420 +2½ Est. sales 867. Wed.’s sales 1,178 Wed.’s open int 3,921, up 15 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1513¼ 1519½ 1468½ 1496 —18¾ Aug 1435 1444¾ 1392¾ 1413½ —31½ Sep 1380¼ 1384½ 1331¾ 1345¾ —42¼ Nov 1370½ 1373½ 1322¾ 1337½ —39½ Jan 1376½ 1380½ 1331½ 1346 —37¾ Mar 1354¾ 1363 1320¾ 1335½ —29¾ May 1351 1352¾ 1315¾ 1330 —24½ Jul 1346¾ 1348½ 1314½ 1329 —22½ Aug 1300 1302¾ 1294½ 1294½ —31¾ Sep 1259 1259 1252½ 1252½ —25 Nov 1250 1254¾ 1228¼ 1246¾ —9¼ Nov 1190 1190 1190 1190 +2¾ Est. sales 321,386. Wed.’s sales 381,541 Wed.’s open int 659,914

