CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 629 665¼ 628¼ 663¼ +33 Sep 640 676¼ 639 674¼ +33 Dec 656 690¼ 654¾ 688¼ +31¼ Mar 671¼ 702½ 668¾ 700¾ +29¾ May 678¾ 710 678¾ 708¼ +29 Jul 685¾ 714¼ 684¼ 711¾ +27½ Sep 695¾ 717¾ 695½ 717¾ +24 Dec 716 732½ 716 731½ +26 Est. sales 143,437. Wed.’s sales 157,692 Wed.’s open int 380,773 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 608 626½ 607¼ 624¾ +17 Sep 546 571 545½ 569¾ +24¾ Dec 549¾ 575 549¾ 574½ +25¼ Mar 558¼ 582½ 558¼ 581¾ +23½ May 563½ 585 563¼ 584½ +21¾ Jul 564¼ 584¼ 564¼ 583¾ +20¼ Sep 522 537½ 522 537¼ +13¼ Dec 517 530 517 529¼ +12 Mar 528¾ 537½ 528¾ 537½ +12¾ Dec 491¾ 495 490¾ 495 +8 Dec 487 487 487 487 +5¼ Est. sales 519,292. Wed.’s sales 500,640 Wed.’s open int 1,270,899 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 390¼ 407½ 386¼ 402¾ +13½ Sep 391 408¾ 389¾ 404½ +13½ Dec 397½ 417¼ 393¾ 409½ +12¾ Mar 420¼ 421 417½ 421 +14¾ Est. sales 841. Wed.’s sales 961 Wed.’s open int 4,234, up 23 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1389¾ 1432 1387½ 1430½ +42¼ Aug 1318½ 1370¾ 1318½ 1369¼ +50¾ Sep 1252¾ 1310½ 1251½ 1309½ +58 Nov 1240¾ 1295 1240¾ 1293½ +53½ Jan 1249½ 1301½ 1249½ 1300¼ +51½ Mar 1241½ 1291¼ 1241½ 1290 +44½ May 1248 1287½ 1246½ 1286½ +40½ Jul 1249¾ 1287¾ 1249¾ 1286½ +37½ Sep 1225 1225 1225 1225 +21 Nov 1193¾ 1222 1192 1221¾ +30¼ Jan 1209½ 1209½ 1209½ 1209½ +16¾ Nov 1150 1173¼ 1150 1173¼ +30¾ Nov 1109 1131 1109 1131 +28¼ Est. sales 352,020. Wed.’s sales 303,257 Wed.’s open int 652,993

