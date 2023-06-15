CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|629
|665¼
|628¼
|663¼
|+33
|Sep
|640
|676¼
|639
|674¼
|+33
|Dec
|656
|690¼
|654¾
|688¼
|+31¼
|Mar
|671¼
|702½
|668¾
|700¾
|+29¾
|May
|678¾
|710
|678¾
|708¼
|+29
|Jul
|685¾
|714¼
|684¼
|711¾
|+27½
|Sep
|695¾
|717¾
|695½
|717¾
|+24
|Dec
|716
|732½
|716
|731½
|+26
|Est. sales 143,437.
|Wed.’s sales 157,692
|Wed.’s open int 380,773
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|608
|626½
|607¼
|624¾
|+17
|Sep
|546
|571
|545½
|569¾
|+24¾
|Dec
|549¾
|575
|549¾
|574½
|+25¼
|Mar
|558¼
|582½
|558¼
|581¾
|+23½
|May
|563½
|585
|563¼
|584½
|+21¾
|Jul
|564¼
|584¼
|564¼
|583¾
|+20¼
|Sep
|522
|537½
|522
|537¼
|+13¼
|Dec
|517
|530
|517
|529¼
|+12
|Mar
|528¾
|537½
|528¾
|537½
|+12¾
|Dec
|491¾
|495
|490¾
|495
|+8
|Dec
|487
|487
|487
|487
|+5¼
|Est. sales 519,292.
|Wed.’s sales 500,640
|Wed.’s open int 1,270,899
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|390¼
|407½
|386¼
|402¾
|+13½
|Sep
|391
|408¾
|389¾
|404½
|+13½
|Dec
|397½
|417¼
|393¾
|409½
|+12¾
|Mar
|420¼
|421
|417½
|421
|+14¾
|Est. sales 841.
|Wed.’s sales 961
|Wed.’s open int 4,234,
|up 23
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1389¾
|1432
|1387½
|1430½
|+42¼
|Aug
|1318½
|1370¾
|1318½
|1369¼
|+50¾
|Sep
|1252¾
|1310½
|1251½
|1309½
|+58
|Nov
|1240¾
|1295
|1240¾
|1293½
|+53½
|Jan
|1249½
|1301½
|1249½
|1300¼
|+51½
|Mar
|1241½
|1291¼
|1241½
|1290
|+44½
|May
|1248
|1287½
|1246½
|1286½
|+40½
|Jul
|1249¾
|1287¾
|1249¾
|1286½
|+37½
|Sep
|1225
|1225
|1225
|1225
|+21
|Nov
|1193¾
|1222
|1192
|1221¾
|+30¼
|Jan
|1209½
|1209½
|1209½
|1209½
|+16¾
|Nov
|1150
|1173¼
|1150
|1173¼
|+30¾
|Nov
|1109
|1131
|1109
|1131
|+28¼
|Est. sales 352,020.
|Wed.’s sales 303,257
|Wed.’s open int 652,993
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.