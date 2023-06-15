Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

June 15, 2023, 1:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 629 665¼ 628¼ 663¼ +33
Sep 640 676¼ 639 674¼ +33
Dec 656 690¼ 654¾ 688¼ +31¼
Mar 671¼ 702½ 668¾ 700¾ +29¾
May 678¾ 710 678¾ 708¼ +29
Jul 685¾ 714¼ 684¼ 711¾ +27½
Sep 695¾ 717¾ 695½ 717¾ +24
Dec 716 732½ 716 731½ +26
Est. sales 143,437. Wed.’s sales 157,692
Wed.’s open int 380,773
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 608 626½ 607¼ 624¾ +17
Sep 546 571 545½ 569¾ +24¾
Dec 549¾ 575 549¾ 574½ +25¼
Mar 558¼ 582½ 558¼ 581¾ +23½
May 563½ 585 563¼ 584½ +21¾
Jul 564¼ 584¼ 564¼ 583¾ +20¼
Sep 522 537½ 522 537¼ +13¼
Dec 517 530 517 529¼ +12
Mar 528¾ 537½ 528¾ 537½ +12¾
Dec 491¾ 495 490¾ 495 +8
Dec 487 487 487 487 +5¼
Est. sales 519,292. Wed.’s sales 500,640
Wed.’s open int 1,270,899
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 390¼ 407½ 386¼ 402¾ +13½
Sep 391 408¾ 389¾ 404½ +13½
Dec 397½ 417¼ 393¾ 409½ +12¾
Mar 420¼ 421 417½ 421 +14¾
Est. sales 841. Wed.’s sales 961
Wed.’s open int 4,234, up 23
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1389¾ 1432 1387½ 1430½ +42¼
Aug 1318½ 1370¾ 1318½ 1369¼ +50¾
Sep 1252¾ 1310½ 1251½ 1309½ +58
Nov 1240¾ 1295 1240¾ 1293½ +53½
Jan 1249½ 1301½ 1249½ 1300¼ +51½
Mar 1241½ 1291¼ 1241½ 1290 +44½
May 1248 1287½ 1246½ 1286½ +40½
Jul 1249¾ 1287¾ 1249¾ 1286½ +37½
Sep 1225 1225 1225 1225 +21
Nov 1193¾ 1222 1192 1221¾ +30¼
Jan 1209½ 1209½ 1209½ 1209½ +16¾
Nov 1150 1173¼ 1150 1173¼ +30¾
Nov 1109 1131 1109 1131 +28¼
Est. sales 352,020. Wed.’s sales 303,257
Wed.’s open int 652,993

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up