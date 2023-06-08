NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
The Associated Press

June 8, 2023, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 616 629 611¼ 626¾ +10
Sep 627¼ 641¼ 623¼ 639½ +11¾
Dec 643½ 658½ 641¾ 656¼ +10¾
Mar 658¼ 672¾ 657¼ 670¾ +10¼
May 668½ 681 666¼ 679¾ +10¼
Jul 674 685 672¼ 684½ +10½
Sep 685¾ 695¼ 685¾ 695¼ +12¼
Dec 697¼ 705 697¼ 704¾ +10¼
Mar 704¾ 710½ 703½ 709¾ +7
Est. sales 179,322. Wed.’s sales 159,309
Wed.’s open int 397,117
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 600 613¼ 595¼ 610¾ +6½
Sep 521 528 514½ 527½ +2½
Dec 526 532½ 520¼ 532¼ +1½
Mar 535½ 542¾ 530¼ 542½ +1¾
May 539¼ 548 536 547¾ +1½
Jul 542 549¼ 538¼ 549 +1
Sep 510 515¾ 503½ 515¾ +4
Dec 502 509½ 496½ 509 +5
Mar 515 515 512½ 512½
Dec 474 480½ 473¾ 480½ +4½
Dec 468 475 467 475 +4¼
Est. sales 399,158. Wed.’s sales 355,666
Wed.’s open int 1,307,158
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 344 361¼ 338½ 356½ +12¼
Sep 342¼ 361¾ 342¼ 359¼ +10½
Dec 346¾ 368 346¾ 363¼ +11¼
Mar 378½ 378½ 378½ 378½ +17¼
Est. sales 671. Wed.’s sales 671
Wed.’s open int 4,384
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1358 1371¾ 1352 1366½ +5¾
Aug 1265¼ 1280¾ 1258½ 1279¾ +12½
Sep 1188 1203¾ 1179 1201¾ +12
Nov 1175 1189 1167 1187½ +9
Jan 1185¼ 1198¼ 1176¼ 1196¾ +9¼
Mar 1181¾ 1196½ 1175¼ 1195 +9½
May 1182 1198½ 1179 1198 +10¼
Jul 1188¼ 1202¼ 1182½ 1201¾ +10
Nov 1132¾ 1146¼ 1128 1145¼ +10¾
Jan 1147½ 1147½ 1147 1147 +10¾
Nov 1105 1105 1105 1105 +9
Nov 1065 1065 1065 1065 ½
Est. sales 304,894. Wed.’s sales 274,240
Wed.’s open int 678,317, up 9,194

