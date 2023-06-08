CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|616
|629
|611¼
|626¾
|+10
|Sep
|627¼
|641¼
|623¼
|639½
|+11¾
|Dec
|643½
|658½
|641¾
|656¼
|+10¾
|Mar
|658¼
|672¾
|657¼
|670¾
|+10¼
|May
|668½
|681
|666¼
|679¾
|+10¼
|Jul
|674
|685
|672¼
|684½
|+10½
|Sep
|685¾
|695¼
|685¾
|695¼
|+12¼
|Dec
|697¼
|705
|697¼
|704¾
|+10¼
|Mar
|704¾
|710½
|703½
|709¾
|+7
|Est. sales 179,322.
|Wed.’s sales 159,309
|Wed.’s open int 397,117
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|600
|613¼
|595¼
|610¾
|+6½
|Sep
|521
|528
|514½
|527½
|+2½
|Dec
|526
|532½
|520¼
|532¼
|+1½
|Mar
|535½
|542¾
|530¼
|542½
|+1¾
|May
|539¼
|548
|536
|547¾
|+1½
|Jul
|542
|549¼
|538¼
|549
|+1
|Sep
|510
|515¾
|503½
|515¾
|+4
|Dec
|502
|509½
|496½
|509
|+5
|Mar
|515
|515
|512½
|512½
|+¾
|Dec
|474
|480½
|473¾
|480½
|+4½
|Dec
|468
|475
|467
|475
|+4¼
|Est. sales 399,158.
|Wed.’s sales 355,666
|Wed.’s open int 1,307,158
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|344
|361¼
|338½
|356½
|+12¼
|Sep
|342¼
|361¾
|342¼
|359¼
|+10½
|Dec
|346¾
|368
|346¾
|363¼
|+11¼
|Mar
|378½
|378½
|378½
|378½
|+17¼
|Est. sales 671.
|Wed.’s sales 671
|Wed.’s open int 4,384
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1358
|1371¾
|1352
|1366½
|+5¾
|Aug
|1265¼
|1280¾
|1258½
|1279¾
|+12½
|Sep
|1188
|1203¾
|1179
|1201¾
|+12
|Nov
|1175
|1189
|1167
|1187½
|+9
|Jan
|1185¼
|1198¼
|1176¼
|1196¾
|+9¼
|Mar
|1181¾
|1196½
|1175¼
|1195
|+9½
|May
|1182
|1198½
|1179
|1198
|+10¼
|Jul
|1188¼
|1202¼
|1182½
|1201¾
|+10
|Nov
|1132¾
|1146¼
|1128
|1145¼
|+10¾
|Jan
|1147½
|1147½
|1147
|1147
|+10¾
|Nov
|1105
|1105
|1105
|1105
|+9
|Nov
|1065
|1065
|1065
|1065
|—
|½
|Est. sales 304,894.
|Wed.’s sales 274,240
|Wed.’s open int 678,317,
|up 9,194
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.