CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 616 629 611¼ 626¾ +10 Sep 627¼ 641¼ 623¼ 639½ +11¾ Dec 643½ 658½ 641¾ 656¼ +10¾ Mar 658¼ 672¾ 657¼ 670¾ +10¼ May 668½ 681 666¼ 679¾ +10¼ Jul 674 685 672¼ 684½ +10½ Sep 685¾ 695¼ 685¾ 695¼ +12¼ Dec 697¼ 705 697¼ 704¾ +10¼ Mar 704¾ 710½ 703½ 709¾ +7 Est. sales 179,322. Wed.’s sales 159,309 Wed.’s open int 397,117 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 600 613¼ 595¼ 610¾ +6½ Sep 521 528 514½ 527½ +2½ Dec 526 532½ 520¼ 532¼ +1½ Mar 535½ 542¾ 530¼ 542½ +1¾ May 539¼ 548 536 547¾ +1½ Jul 542 549¼ 538¼ 549 +1 Sep 510 515¾ 503½ 515¾ +4 Dec 502 509½ 496½ 509 +5 Mar 515 515 512½ 512½ +¾ Dec 474 480½ 473¾ 480½ +4½ Dec 468 475 467 475 +4¼ Est. sales 399,158. Wed.’s sales 355,666 Wed.’s open int 1,307,158 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 344 361¼ 338½ 356½ +12¼ Sep 342¼ 361¾ 342¼ 359¼ +10½ Dec 346¾ 368 346¾ 363¼ +11¼ Mar 378½ 378½ 378½ 378½ +17¼ Est. sales 671. Wed.’s sales 671 Wed.’s open int 4,384 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1358 1371¾ 1352 1366½ +5¾ Aug 1265¼ 1280¾ 1258½ 1279¾ +12½ Sep 1188 1203¾ 1179 1201¾ +12 Nov 1175 1189 1167 1187½ +9 Jan 1185¼ 1198¼ 1176¼ 1196¾ +9¼ Mar 1181¾ 1196½ 1175¼ 1195 +9½ May 1182 1198½ 1179 1198 +10¼ Jul 1188¼ 1202¼ 1182½ 1201¾ +10 Nov 1132¾ 1146¼ 1128 1145¼ +10¾ Jan 1147½ 1147½ 1147 1147 +10¾ Nov 1105 1105 1105 1105 +9 Nov 1065 1065 1065 1065 — ½ Est. sales 304,894. Wed.’s sales 274,240 Wed.’s open int 678,317, up 9,194

