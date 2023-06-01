CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 594¼ 617½ 593 610 +15¾ Sep 608 630 607 623 +15 Dec 626¾ 648 626 642 +15¼ Mar 643¼ 661 643¼ 656½ +14½ May 651½ 667½ 651½ 664½ +14¾ Jul 657 671½ 656¼ 669¼ +13¼ Sep 671¼ 679 671¼ 678½ +12¾ Dec 683½ 693 682¾ 689¼ +10½ Jul 675 675 675 675 +¼ Est. sales 127,500. Wed.’s sales 135,268 Wed.’s open int 393,707 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 594 606 591¾ 593¾ — ¼ Sep 516 531¼ 514¾ 524 +7¾ Dec 520½ 536½ 520 529¾ +8 Mar 529¼ 545¾ 529¼ 539½ +8¼ May 536 550¾ 536 545½ +8¾ Jul 537¼ 552 537¼ 546¼ +8¼ Sep 514¼ 521¼ 513½ 516½ +6½ Dec 504 516½ 503½ 510½ +5¾ Mar 523¼ 524 520½ 520½ +7¾ May 527½ 527½ 523¼ 523¼ +7½ Jul 520 528½ 520 524¼ +7¾ Dec 475 481¼ 474½ 481¼ +8 Jul 490 490 490 490 +7¼ Est. sales 274,474. Wed.’s sales 346,675 Wed.’s open int 1,332,173, up 12,968 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 339½ 344 337¾ 341¾ +2¾ Sep 345¾ 347 344¾ 345¼ +¾ Dec 353 353 347 351 +¼ Mar 359½ 359½ 359½ 359½ —1½ Est. sales 515. Wed.’s sales 798 Wed.’s open int 4,428, up 46 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1299¾ 1335¼ 1299¼ 1329¾ +30 Aug 1216½ 1251¼ 1216 1244½ +26¾ Sep 1151 1184 1151 1177 +24½ Nov 1145½ 1175¾ 1144¼ 1169¼ +22¾ Jan 1155¼ 1185¼ 1155¼ 1178¾ +21¾ Mar 1158¼ 1186 1157¾ 1179 +19¼ May 1162¼ 1190 1162¼ 1183 +18 Jul 1170 1194¼ 1170 1187 +17 Nov 1134 1143 1132¾ 1137¼ +14¾ Jan 1145¾ 1145¾ 1145¾ 1145¾ +21¼ Jul 1117¼ 1117¼ 1117¼ 1117¼ +3¼ Nov 1093 1100 1093 1100 +13½ Nov 1073¾ 1073¾ 1073¾ 1073¾ +20¾ Est. sales 232,643. Wed.’s sales 277,675 Wed.’s open int 676,010, up 3,528

