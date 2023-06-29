CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 655½ 663¾ 650¾ 657¼ +1½ Sep 669¾ 678 664¾ 672¾ +3 Dec 686 694½ 681¾ 689 +2¼ Mar 701¼ 709 697½ 702¾ +¾ May 709 716¾ 705½ 710½ +¾ Jul 715¾ 718¾ 708½ 712 — ¾ Sep 717 723 717 718¾ — ½ Dec 725 732 725 732 +3¾ Mar 732½ 732½ 732½ 732½ —2 Est. sales 45,474. Wed.’s sales 117,958 Wed.’s open int 295,354 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 591¾ 603½ 583½ 583½ —6½ Sep 534¾ 538¼ 527 528¼ —3 Dec 539 543¼ 532¼ 532¾ —4 Mar 548¾ 552¾ 542¼ 542¾ —4 May 553 557¼ 547¼ 548 —3¾ Jul 553¾ 558 548¼ 548¾ —3¾ Sep 520½ 521¾ 517 519½ — ½ Dec 514½ 518 511¾ 512¾ —1¼ Mar 519½ 522¾ 519½ 522¾ +1¼ May 527 527 527 527 +2¾ Jul 527 528 527 528 +3 Dec 481¾ 484½ 478½ 482¾ +3½ Est. sales 171,318. Wed.’s sales 563,565 Wed.’s open int 1,215,370 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 377¾ 383½ 372¾ 377¼ +¼ Sep 391¼ 400 390 390 —3¼ Dec 410 415¾ 405 407 —1¾ Mar 419¼ 419¼ 419¼ 419¼ +¼ Est. sales 528. Wed.’s sales 1,599 Wed.’s open int 4,222 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1447¾ 1461 1445¼ 1454½ +3½ Aug 1359 1369¾ 1356 1360½ — ½ Sep 1275½ 1289¼ 1274½ 1280½ +2¼ Nov 1262 1275¾ 1260 1265¾ +¾ Jan 1272¾ 1285¼ 1269½ 1275 +½ Mar 1266¼ 1280¾ 1266¼ 1272 +1½ May 1269½ 1279 1265½ 1271½ +2 Jul 1270½ 1278 1267 1273 +1½ Nov 1207 1216¾ 1204 1208¼ +¾ Nov 1120 1120 1120 1120 +7½ Est. sales 85,316. Wed.’s sales 264,407 Wed.’s open int 608,413 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 59.84 60.73 59.78 60.05 +.43 Aug 57.84 58.68 57.48 58.12 +.45 Sep 56.53 57.34 56.30 56.80 +.27 Oct 55.75 56.53 55.45 55.97 +.13 Dec 55.58 56.22 55.14 55.66 +.08 Jan 55.20 55.90 54.92 55.31 —.02 Mar 54.70 55.31 54.44 54.70 —.10 May 54.65 54.88 54.12 54.24 —.12 Jul 54.26 54.50 53.72 53.81 —.12 Sep 52.83 52.83 52.83 52.83 —.10 Dec 52.40 52.40 51.69 51.69 —.46 Est. sales 72,760. Wed.’s sales 174,529 Wed.’s open int 479,365 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 402.20 404.60 399.30 402.20 +.40 Aug 393.80 396.30 390.10 394.00 +.30 Sep 386.20 388.70 383.60 386.40 +.20 Oct 380.50 382.20 376.40 380.10 +.60 Dec 377.50 380.90 374.60 378.60 +.60 Jan 375.80 378.80 373.20 377.20 +1.00 Mar 371.00 372.70 367.90 372.00 +1.40 May 366.80 369.10 364.60 369.00 +1.60 Jul 369.30 370.40 365.90 370.40 +2.10 Aug 367.50 368.20 364.40 368.20 +1.80 Sep 365.40 365.40 363.40 365.30 +1.40 Oct 359.00 362.90 359.00 361.70 +.90 Dec 362.20 362.30 361.00 362.30 +.50 Est. sales 43,555. Wed.’s sales 163,322 Wed.’s open int 485,093

