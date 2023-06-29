CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|655½
|663¾
|650¾
|657¼
|+1½
|Sep
|669¾
|678
|664¾
|672¾
|+3
|Dec
|686
|694½
|681¾
|689
|+2¼
|Mar
|701¼
|709
|697½
|702¾
|+¾
|May
|709
|716¾
|705½
|710½
|+¾
|Jul
|715¾
|718¾
|708½
|712
|—
|¾
|Sep
|717
|723
|717
|718¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|725
|732
|725
|732
|+3¾
|Mar
|732½
|732½
|732½
|732½
|—2
|Est. sales 45,474.
|Wed.’s sales 117,958
|Wed.’s open int 295,354
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|591¾
|603½
|583½
|583½
|—6½
|Sep
|534¾
|538¼
|527
|528¼
|—3
|Dec
|539
|543¼
|532¼
|532¾
|—4
|Mar
|548¾
|552¾
|542¼
|542¾
|—4
|May
|553
|557¼
|547¼
|548
|—3¾
|Jul
|553¾
|558
|548¼
|548¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|520½
|521¾
|517
|519½
|—
|½
|Dec
|514½
|518
|511¾
|512¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|519½
|522¾
|519½
|522¾
|+1¼
|May
|527
|527
|527
|527
|+2¾
|Jul
|527
|528
|527
|528
|+3
|Dec
|481¾
|484½
|478½
|482¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 171,318.
|Wed.’s sales 563,565
|Wed.’s open int 1,215,370
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|377¾
|383½
|372¾
|377¼
|+¼
|Sep
|391¼
|400
|390
|390
|—3¼
|Dec
|410
|415¾
|405
|407
|—1¾
|Mar
|419¼
|419¼
|419¼
|419¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 528.
|Wed.’s sales 1,599
|Wed.’s open int 4,222
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1447¾
|1461
|1445¼
|1454½
|+3½
|Aug
|1359
|1369¾
|1356
|1360½
|—
|½
|Sep
|1275½
|1289¼
|1274½
|1280½
|+2¼
|Nov
|1262
|1275¾
|1260
|1265¾
|+¾
|Jan
|1272¾
|1285¼
|1269½
|1275
|+½
|Mar
|1266¼
|1280¾
|1266¼
|1272
|+1½
|May
|1269½
|1279
|1265½
|1271½
|+2
|Jul
|1270½
|1278
|1267
|1273
|+1½
|Nov
|1207
|1216¾
|1204
|1208¼
|+¾
|Nov
|1120
|1120
|1120
|1120
|+7½
|Est. sales 85,316.
|Wed.’s sales 264,407
|Wed.’s open int 608,413
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|59.84
|60.73
|59.78
|60.05
|+.43
|Aug
|57.84
|58.68
|57.48
|58.12
|+.45
|Sep
|56.53
|57.34
|56.30
|56.80
|+.27
|Oct
|55.75
|56.53
|55.45
|55.97
|+.13
|Dec
|55.58
|56.22
|55.14
|55.66
|+.08
|Jan
|55.20
|55.90
|54.92
|55.31
|—.02
|Mar
|54.70
|55.31
|54.44
|54.70
|—.10
|May
|54.65
|54.88
|54.12
|54.24
|—.12
|Jul
|54.26
|54.50
|53.72
|53.81
|—.12
|Sep
|52.83
|52.83
|52.83
|52.83
|—.10
|Dec
|52.40
|52.40
|51.69
|51.69
|—.46
|Est. sales 72,760.
|Wed.’s sales 174,529
|Wed.’s open int 479,365
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|402.20
|404.60
|399.30
|402.20
|+.40
|Aug
|393.80
|396.30
|390.10
|394.00
|+.30
|Sep
|386.20
|388.70
|383.60
|386.40
|+.20
|Oct
|380.50
|382.20
|376.40
|380.10
|+.60
|Dec
|377.50
|380.90
|374.60
|378.60
|+.60
|Jan
|375.80
|378.80
|373.20
|377.20
|+1.00
|Mar
|371.00
|372.70
|367.90
|372.00
|+1.40
|May
|366.80
|369.10
|364.60
|369.00
|+1.60
|Jul
|369.30
|370.40
|365.90
|370.40
|+2.10
|Aug
|367.50
|368.20
|364.40
|368.20
|+1.80
|Sep
|365.40
|365.40
|363.40
|365.30
|+1.40
|Oct
|359.00
|362.90
|359.00
|361.70
|+.90
|Dec
|362.20
|362.30
|361.00
|362.30
|+.50
|Est. sales 43,555.
|Wed.’s sales 163,322
|Wed.’s open int 485,093
