CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|730¼
|747
|725½
|742¼
|+7¾
|Sep
|742½
|760¾
|739
|756
|+7¾
|Dec
|755½
|777¼
|754¾
|772¾
|+8¾
|Mar
|768¼
|786¾
|764½
|783¼
|+9
|May
|771¼
|788¼
|765½
|784¾
|+8
|Jul
|767¼
|784¾
|762½
|781¼
|+6¾
|Sep
|771½
|787½
|766½
|781
|+2¾
|Dec
|784
|794
|772½
|789¾
|+4½
|Mar
|785
|793¼
|785
|793¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|735
|735
|735
|735
|+1¾
|Est. sales 77,856.
|Wed.’s sales 169,705
|Wed.’s open int 347,233
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|668¼
|670¼
|659
|662½
|—8½
|Sep
|620
|622
|611¾
|617½
|—6
|Dec
|624¾
|626½
|616½
|622¼
|—6½
|Mar
|630¾
|633
|623¾
|629¼
|—6½
|May
|631½
|634¼
|625¾
|631
|—6
|Jul
|632
|632¼
|623½
|627¾
|—6¾
|Sep
|572¼
|575
|566¾
|571
|—6¾
|Dec
|561
|562¾
|554½
|560½
|—4
|Mar
|568¼
|569¼
|563½
|567½
|—4
|May
|566¾
|566¾
|566¾
|566¾
|—6½
|Jul
|574¼
|574¼
|571½
|572
|—2¾
|Dec
|510
|515
|505
|512¼
|+1
|Dec
|498
|500
|491½
|500
|+1¾
|Est. sales 190,635.
|Wed.’s sales 584,233
|Wed.’s open int 1,306,709,
|up 16,361
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|401
|407¾
|392¾
|396
|—1¾
|Sep
|409¾
|412¾
|400
|404½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|414½
|421
|410
|415
|+3
|Est. sales 406.
|Wed.’s sales 1,171
|Wed.’s open int 3,921,
|up 15
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1513¼
|1519½
|1475¼
|1478½
|—36¼
|Aug
|1435
|1444¾
|1401½
|1406¼
|—38¾
|Sep
|1380¼
|1384½
|1341
|1346
|—42
|Nov
|1370½
|1373½
|1330½
|1336
|—41
|Jan
|1376½
|1380½
|1339
|1344¼
|—39½
|Mar
|1354¾
|1363
|1327
|1332½
|—32¾
|May
|1351
|1352¾
|1320
|1324¼
|—30¼
|Jul
|1346¾
|1348½
|1319½
|1324¼
|—27¼
|Aug
|1300
|1302¾
|1296½
|1300¾
|—25½
|Sep
|1259
|1259
|1259
|1259
|—18½
|Nov
|1250
|1254¾
|1228¼
|1237¾
|—18¼
|Nov
|1190
|1190
|1190
|1190
|+2¾
|Est. sales 173,283.
|Wed.’s sales 343,801
|Wed.’s open int 659,914
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|55.10
|55.41
|53.13
|54.43
|—1.20
|Aug
|53.90
|54.38
|52.08
|53.46
|—1.27
|Sep
|52.99
|53.81
|51.57
|52.84
|—1.26
|Oct
|53.35
|53.65
|51.40
|52.56
|—1.20
|Dec
|53.48
|53.68
|51.36
|52.51
|—1.15
|Jan
|53.22
|53.56
|51.34
|52.38
|—1.12
|Mar
|53.07
|53.33
|51.19
|52.09
|—1.15
|May
|52.48
|53.16
|51.11
|51.92
|—1.12
|Jul
|52.60
|52.89
|50.94
|51.74
|—1.06
|Aug
|50.87
|51.52
|50.87
|51.42
|—1.01
|Oct
|51.54
|51.64
|50.24
|50.24
|—1.12
|Dec
|51.01
|51.60
|49.90
|49.90
|—1.30
|Est. sales 131,062.
|Wed.’s sales 218,786
|Wed.’s open int 505,271
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|438.00
|439.40
|427.40
|429.50
|—9.70
|Aug
|435.00
|437.10
|423.90
|426.90
|—10.40
|Sep
|433.50
|434.50
|419.70
|423.30
|—11.90
|Oct
|430.30
|431.10
|416.10
|420.20
|—12.00
|Dec
|431.60
|432.00
|416.10
|419.90
|—12.70
|Jan
|428.50
|429.60
|414.10
|418.10
|—12.40
|Mar
|419.60
|420.30
|406.60
|410.40
|—11.40
|May
|413.60
|413.80
|401.80
|405.20
|—10.40
|Jul
|413.40
|413.40
|401.40
|405.00
|—9.60
|Aug
|407.80
|407.80
|399.80
|399.80
|—10.30
|Sep
|401.90
|401.90
|393.50
|393.50
|—9.10
|Dec
|386.60
|388.70
|382.80
|382.80
|—9.10
|Est. sales 103,155.
|Wed.’s sales 282,697
|Wed.’s open int 515,592,
|up 7,774
