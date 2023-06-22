CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 730¼ 747 725½ 742¼ +7¾ Sep 742½ 760¾ 739 756 +7¾ Dec 755½ 777¼ 754¾ 772¾ +8¾ Mar 768¼ 786¾ 764½ 783¼ +9 May 771¼ 788¼ 765½ 784¾ +8 Jul 767¼ 784¾ 762½ 781¼ +6¾ Sep 771½ 787½ 766½ 781 +2¾ Dec 784 794 772½ 789¾ +4½ Mar 785 793¼ 785 793¼ +6¼ Jul 735 735 735 735 +1¾ Est. sales 77,856. Wed.’s sales 169,705 Wed.’s open int 347,233 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 668¼ 670¼ 659 662½ —8½ Sep 620 622 611¾ 617½ —6 Dec 624¾ 626½ 616½ 622¼ —6½ Mar 630¾ 633 623¾ 629¼ —6½ May 631½ 634¼ 625¾ 631 —6 Jul 632 632¼ 623½ 627¾ —6¾ Sep 572¼ 575 566¾ 571 —6¾ Dec 561 562¾ 554½ 560½ —4 Mar 568¼ 569¼ 563½ 567½ —4 May 566¾ 566¾ 566¾ 566¾ —6½ Jul 574¼ 574¼ 571½ 572 —2¾ Dec 510 515 505 512¼ +1 Dec 498 500 491½ 500 +1¾ Est. sales 190,635. Wed.’s sales 584,233 Wed.’s open int 1,306,709, up 16,361 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 401 407¾ 392¾ 396 —1¾ Sep 409¾ 412¾ 400 404½ — ¼ Dec 414½ 421 410 415 +3 Est. sales 406. Wed.’s sales 1,171 Wed.’s open int 3,921, up 15 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1513¼ 1519½ 1475¼ 1478½ —36¼ Aug 1435 1444¾ 1401½ 1406¼ —38¾ Sep 1380¼ 1384½ 1341 1346 —42 Nov 1370½ 1373½ 1330½ 1336 —41 Jan 1376½ 1380½ 1339 1344¼ —39½ Mar 1354¾ 1363 1327 1332½ —32¾ May 1351 1352¾ 1320 1324¼ —30¼ Jul 1346¾ 1348½ 1319½ 1324¼ —27¼ Aug 1300 1302¾ 1296½ 1300¾ —25½ Sep 1259 1259 1259 1259 —18½ Nov 1250 1254¾ 1228¼ 1237¾ —18¼ Nov 1190 1190 1190 1190 +2¾ Est. sales 173,283. Wed.’s sales 343,801 Wed.’s open int 659,914 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 55.10 55.41 53.13 54.43 —1.20 Aug 53.90 54.38 52.08 53.46 —1.27 Sep 52.99 53.81 51.57 52.84 —1.26 Oct 53.35 53.65 51.40 52.56 —1.20 Dec 53.48 53.68 51.36 52.51 —1.15 Jan 53.22 53.56 51.34 52.38 —1.12 Mar 53.07 53.33 51.19 52.09 —1.15 May 52.48 53.16 51.11 51.92 —1.12 Jul 52.60 52.89 50.94 51.74 —1.06 Aug 50.87 51.52 50.87 51.42 —1.01 Oct 51.54 51.64 50.24 50.24 —1.12 Dec 51.01 51.60 49.90 49.90 —1.30 Est. sales 131,062. Wed.’s sales 218,786 Wed.’s open int 505,271 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 438.00 439.40 427.40 429.50 —9.70 Aug 435.00 437.10 423.90 426.90 —10.40 Sep 433.50 434.50 419.70 423.30 —11.90 Oct 430.30 431.10 416.10 420.20 —12.00 Dec 431.60 432.00 416.10 419.90 —12.70 Jan 428.50 429.60 414.10 418.10 —12.40 Mar 419.60 420.30 406.60 410.40 —11.40 May 413.60 413.80 401.80 405.20 —10.40 Jul 413.40 413.40 401.40 405.00 —9.60 Aug 407.80 407.80 399.80 399.80 —10.30 Sep 401.90 401.90 393.50 393.50 —9.10 Dec 386.60 388.70 382.80 382.80 —9.10 Est. sales 103,155. Wed.’s sales 282,697 Wed.’s open int 515,592, up 7,774

