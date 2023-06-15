CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|629
|647¾
|628¼
|643½
|+13¼
|Sep
|640
|658¾
|639
|654½
|+13¼
|Dec
|656
|674
|654¾
|669¼
|+12¼
|Mar
|671¼
|687¾
|668¾
|684
|+13
|May
|678¾
|696½
|678¾
|690½
|+11¼
|Jul
|685¾
|701
|684¼
|695¾
|+11½
|Sep
|695¾
|708
|695½
|704¾
|+11
|Dec
|716
|720
|716
|720
|+14½
|Est. sales 65,783.
|Wed.’s sales 151,334
|Wed.’s open int 380,773
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|608
|619¼
|607¼
|617¼
|+9½
|Sep
|546
|564¼
|545½
|560¾
|+15¾
|Dec
|549¾
|567¾
|549¾
|564¾
|+15½
|Mar
|558¼
|576¼
|558¼
|572½
|+14¼
|May
|563½
|579¾
|563¼
|576½
|+13¾
|Jul
|564¼
|579¾
|564¼
|576½
|+13
|Sep
|522
|533¾
|522
|532
|+8
|Dec
|517
|526
|517
|524
|+6¾
|Mar
|528¾
|532
|528¾
|532
|+7¼
|Dec
|491¾
|492
|490¾
|492
|+5
|Est. sales 256,693.
|Wed.’s sales 468,358
|Wed.’s open int 1,270,899
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|390¼
|407½
|386¼
|403
|+13¾
|Sep
|391
|408
|389¾
|408
|+17
|Dec
|397½
|417¼
|393¾
|411¾
|+15
|Est. sales 455.
|Wed.’s sales 957
|Wed.’s open int 4,234,
|up 23
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1389¾
|1419½
|1387½
|1418¾
|+30½
|Aug
|1318½
|1351¼
|1318½
|1350¾
|+32¼
|Sep
|1252¾
|1288¼
|1251½
|1288
|+36½
|Nov
|1240¾
|1276½
|1240¾
|1272
|+32
|Jan
|1249½
|1284¼
|1249½
|1280¼
|+31½
|Mar
|1241½
|1277
|1241½
|1273½
|+28
|May
|1248
|1273½
|1246½
|1272
|+26
|Jul
|1249¾
|1275
|1249¾
|1275
|+26
|Sep
|1165½
|1204
|1158½
|1204
|Nov
|1193¾
|1210¾
|1192
|1210¾
|+19¼
|Jan
|1209½
|1209½
|1209½
|1209½
|+16¾
|Nov
|1150
|1155½
|1150
|1155½
|+13
|Nov
|1109
|1109
|1109
|1109
|+6¼
|Est. sales 189,296.
|Wed.’s sales 282,350
|Wed.’s open int 652,993
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|55.96
|57.42
|55.80
|57.03
|+1.07
|Aug
|54.98
|56.48
|54.80
|56.10
|+1.18
|Sep
|54.33
|55.90
|54.18
|55.52
|+1.23
|Oct
|53.88
|55.53
|53.74
|55.22
|+1.34
|Dec
|53.71
|55.43
|53.55
|55.08
|+1.37
|Jan
|53.51
|55.21
|53.39
|54.84
|+1.33
|Mar
|53.16
|54.72
|53.03
|54.39
|+1.23
|May
|52.71
|54.34
|52.71
|53.96
|+1.17
|Jul
|52.49
|53.87
|52.47
|53.57
|+1.17
|Est. sales 76,825.
|Wed.’s sales 150,769
|Wed.’s open int 523,001
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|390.90
|393.10
|386.50
|391.60
|+1.90
|Aug
|386.70
|389.30
|383.50
|388.70
|+3.90
|Sep
|380.30
|386.50
|380.00
|385.60
|+6.70
|Oct
|376.10
|383.10
|375.50
|382.00
|+7.60
|Dec
|375.20
|383.70
|375.20
|382.60
|+8.00
|Jan
|374.10
|381.50
|373.70
|380.50
|+7.90
|Mar
|366.20
|375.00
|366.20
|374.50
|+8.00
|May
|364.60
|371.10
|364.60
|370.70
|+7.40
|Jul
|365.00
|371.90
|364.40
|370.80
|+7.10
|Aug
|363.50
|370.80
|363.50
|369.40
|+7.10
|Dec
|361.00
|363.00
|360.60
|363.00
|+4.40
|May
|358.00
|358.00
|353.30
|353.30
|Est. sales 121,584.
|Wed.’s sales 196,961
|Wed.’s open int 510,063
