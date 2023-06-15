CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 629 647¾ 628¼ 643½ +13¼ Sep 640 658¾ 639 654½ +13¼ Dec 656 674 654¾ 669¼ +12¼ Mar 671¼ 687¾ 668¾ 684 +13 May 678¾ 696½ 678¾ 690½ +11¼ Jul 685¾ 701 684¼ 695¾ +11½ Sep 695¾ 708 695½ 704¾ +11 Dec 716 720 716 720 +14½ Est. sales 65,783. Wed.’s sales 151,334 Wed.’s open int 380,773 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 608 619¼ 607¼ 617¼ +9½ Sep 546 564¼ 545½ 560¾ +15¾ Dec 549¾ 567¾ 549¾ 564¾ +15½ Mar 558¼ 576¼ 558¼ 572½ +14¼ May 563½ 579¾ 563¼ 576½ +13¾ Jul 564¼ 579¾ 564¼ 576½ +13 Sep 522 533¾ 522 532 +8 Dec 517 526 517 524 +6¾ Mar 528¾ 532 528¾ 532 +7¼ Dec 491¾ 492 490¾ 492 +5 Est. sales 256,693. Wed.’s sales 468,358 Wed.’s open int 1,270,899 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 390¼ 407½ 386¼ 403 +13¾ Sep 391 408 389¾ 408 +17 Dec 397½ 417¼ 393¾ 411¾ +15 Est. sales 455. Wed.’s sales 957 Wed.’s open int 4,234, up 23 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1389¾ 1419½ 1387½ 1418¾ +30½ Aug 1318½ 1351¼ 1318½ 1350¾ +32¼ Sep 1252¾ 1288¼ 1251½ 1288 +36½ Nov 1240¾ 1276½ 1240¾ 1272 +32 Jan 1249½ 1284¼ 1249½ 1280¼ +31½ Mar 1241½ 1277 1241½ 1273½ +28 May 1248 1273½ 1246½ 1272 +26 Jul 1249¾ 1275 1249¾ 1275 +26 Sep 1165½ 1204 1158½ 1204 Nov 1193¾ 1210¾ 1192 1210¾ +19¼ Jan 1209½ 1209½ 1209½ 1209½ +16¾ Nov 1150 1155½ 1150 1155½ +13 Nov 1109 1109 1109 1109 +6¼ Est. sales 189,296. Wed.’s sales 282,350 Wed.’s open int 652,993 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 55.96 57.42 55.80 57.03 +1.07 Aug 54.98 56.48 54.80 56.10 +1.18 Sep 54.33 55.90 54.18 55.52 +1.23 Oct 53.88 55.53 53.74 55.22 +1.34 Dec 53.71 55.43 53.55 55.08 +1.37 Jan 53.51 55.21 53.39 54.84 +1.33 Mar 53.16 54.72 53.03 54.39 +1.23 May 52.71 54.34 52.71 53.96 +1.17 Jul 52.49 53.87 52.47 53.57 +1.17 Est. sales 76,825. Wed.’s sales 150,769 Wed.’s open int 523,001 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 390.90 393.10 386.50 391.60 +1.90 Aug 386.70 389.30 383.50 388.70 +3.90 Sep 380.30 386.50 380.00 385.60 +6.70 Oct 376.10 383.10 375.50 382.00 +7.60 Dec 375.20 383.70 375.20 382.60 +8.00 Jan 374.10 381.50 373.70 380.50 +7.90 Mar 366.20 375.00 366.20 374.50 +8.00 May 364.60 371.10 364.60 370.70 +7.40 Jul 365.00 371.90 364.40 370.80 +7.10 Aug 363.50 370.80 363.50 369.40 +7.10 Dec 361.00 363.00 360.60 363.00 +4.40 May 358.00 358.00 353.30 353.30 Est. sales 121,584. Wed.’s sales 196,961 Wed.’s open int 510,063

