CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 616 624¼ 611¼ 619¾ +3 Sep 627¼ 635¼ 623¼ 631 +3¼ Dec 643½ 653½ 641¾ 648½ +3 Mar 658¼ 667¾ 657¼ 664½ +4 May 668½ 676¾ 666¼ 673 +3½ Jul 674 681½ 672¼ 677 +3 Sep 685¾ 690½ 685¾ 687¾ +4¾ Dec 697¼ 705 697¼ 698¾ +4¼ Mar 704¾ 710 703½ 710 +7¼ Est. sales 65,814. Wed.’s sales 159,309 Wed.’s open int 397,117 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 600 606½ 595¼ 605¾ +1½ Sep 521 522 514½ 520 —5 Dec 526 527¼ 520¼ 524¾ —6 Mar 535½ 537¼ 530¼ 534½ —6¼ May 539¼ 542¾ 536 540¼ —6 Jul 542 544½ 538¼ 542 —6 Sep 510 510 503½ 508¾ —3 Dec 502 504½ 496½ 503½ — ½ Dec 474 476 473¾ 476 Dec 468 471 467 470½ — ¼ Est. sales 159,902. Wed.’s sales 355,666 Wed.’s open int 1,307,158 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 344 345¼ 338½ 345¼ +1 Sep 342¼ 349¼ 342¼ 347½ —1¼ Dec 346¾ 352¼ 346¾ 351¾ — ¼ Est. sales 173. Wed.’s sales 671 Wed.’s open int 4,384 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1358 1368¾ 1352 1368½ +7¾ Aug 1265¼ 1274¼ 1258½ 1273¼ +6 Sep 1188 1193¼ 1179 1192¼ +2½ Nov 1175 1178½ 1167 1175½ —3 Jan 1185¼ 1187 1176¼ 1184½ —3 Mar 1181¾ 1185¼ 1175¼ 1182¾ —2¾ May 1182 1188 1179 1185½ —2¼ Jul 1188¼ 1191¾ 1182½ 1189 —2¾ Nov 1132¾ 1137¼ 1128 1136½ +2 Nov 1065 1065 1065 1065 — ½ Est. sales 123,634. Wed.’s sales 274,240 Wed.’s open int 678,317, up 9,194 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 50.54 51.48 50.35 51.24 +.77 Aug 50.04 50.70 49.84 50.52 +.53 Sep 49.66 50.21 49.42 50.01 +.43 Oct 49.17 49.66 49.00 49.56 +.43 Dec 48.94 49.53 48.72 49.31 +.40 Jan 48.77 49.28 48.58 49.15 +.37 Mar 48.60 49.09 48.47 48.97 +.36 May 48.51 48.90 48.26 48.77 +.38 Jul 48.33 48.68 48.01 48.55 +.39 Dec 46.87 47.35 46.87 47.35 +.41 Est. sales 75,142. Wed.’s sales 215,600 Wed.’s open int 530,676 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 404.70 408.40 401.00 404.70 —.50 Aug 394.60 396.90 391.20 393.90 —1.30 Sep 381.30 382.40 377.70 379.40 —2.10 Oct 368.10 369.30 365.10 366.80 —2.00 Dec 365.40 366.60 362.40 363.90 —1.90 Jan 362.50 363.70 359.80 361.30 —1.70 Mar 356.00 357.50 353.50 354.80 —1.50 May 352.30 354.40 350.00 351.60 —1.10 Jul 352.10 355.00 349.80 351.30 —1.10 Aug 350.00 351.90 349.30 349.30 —1.10 Sep 347.40 351.60 347.40 347.40 —.40 Oct 342.00 349.00 342.00 346.00 +.70 Dec 342.00 347.90 342.00 344.20 —.60 Est. sales 63,818. Wed.’s sales 192,180 Wed.’s open int 505,163, up 10,199

