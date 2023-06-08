NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
Oil-Dri: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 8, 2023, 4:19 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $105.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

