Oil-Dri: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $105.4 million in the period.

