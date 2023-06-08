NC–Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

ELECTION 2024-TAKEAWAYS

NEW YORK — The Republican Party’s 2024 presidential field is all but set after a trio of new announcements this week. There are at least 10 high-profile Republican candidates officially seeking their party’s nomination. And with the announcement phase of the primary campaign largely over, several leading Republican contenders will gather in North Carolina this weekend to begin a more aggressive sorting period. It will be a long road to the GOP’s national convention in Milwaukee next summer and surprises are guaranteed. But as of now, most Republican White House hopefuls are looking up at former President Donald Trump, who is the undisputed front-runner in the crowded contest. By Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,450 words, photos.

OBIT-PAT ROBERTSON

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died. He had an enormous impact on American politics and religion. Robertson turned a tiny Virginia television station into the far-reaching Christian Broadcasting Network, where he hosted the flagship “700 Club” show for half a century. Robertson ran for president as a Republican in 1988, and from that experience founded the Christian Coalition, which helped cement the Republican Party’s enduring alliance with evangelical voters. Robertson also drew attention for his televised pronouncements of God’s judgment on America for everything from homosexuality to teaching evolution. Robertson died Thursday at the age of 93. By Ben Finley. SENT: 1,270 words, photos, video, audio.

BALTIMORE POLICE COMMISSIONER

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s police commissioner is stepping down after four years in the role. Commissioner Michael S. Harrison’s departure was announced Thursday morning at a news conference held on short notice at City Hall. Harrison was appointed commissioner in 2019 and granted a five-year contract, which would have ended in March 2024. His tenure focused on leading the city’s embattled police department through a series of reform efforts following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. Harrison moved to Baltimore from New Orleans, where he led that city’s police department through a reform process similar to the court-ordered changes being implemented in Baltimore. By Lea Skene. SENT: 880 words, photo.

ADNAN SYED-VICTIM’S FAMILY

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The brother of the woman Adnan Syed was once convicted of killing more than two decades ago is asking Maryland’s highest court to rule that crime victims in Maryland have a right to be heard and challenge the evidence at hearings like the one that vacated Syed’s conviction. By Brian Witte.

ELECTIONS ADMINISTRATOR-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State Board of Elections is scheduled to announce a new elections administrator for the state. By Brian Witte.

SPORTS

BBO–ORIOLES-BREWERS

Baltimore plays Milwaukee at American Family Field. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

CANADA WILDFIRES-SPORTS

Racing at Belmont Park was canceled and the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. It’s the second straight day the continuing fires north of the border have impacted sports in the Northeastern United States. SENT: 400 words, photos. Updates on merits.

BKN–WIZARDS-WINGER

WASHINGTON — The Wizards introduce new president Michael Winger in a news conference. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET. By 5:00 p.m. EDT.

CAR–NASCAR-LE MANS-GARAGE 56

LE MANS, France — NASCAR has arrived at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and even though its a specialized entry that can’t race for the win, just being part of the biggest endurance race in the world has the industry buzzing to be part of the global stage. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 800 words. By 5 pm.

CAR–NASCAR-HENDRICK-ELLIOTT SUSPENSION

LE MANS, France — Rick Hendrick fully supports Chase Elliott as he returns from a one-race suspension for deliberately wrecking Denny Hamlin, but the team owner believes on-track aggression has gotten out of control this season and NASCAR sent a message by parking the superstar. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 560 words. Sent.

LOCALIZATION:

DECRIMINALIZING FENTANYL TEST STRIPS-LOCALIZE IT: A growing number of states are decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, seeking to protect people who use drugs from unwitting exposure to the highly potent synthetic opioid ravaging the U.S. with overdose deaths. We offer a look at these states and offer tips for localization. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VOTING RIGHTS ACT-LOCALIZE IT: This month marks the 10th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Shelby v. Holder, which dismantled a key provision of the Voting Rights Act requiring certain jurisdictions to submit voting-related changes for federal review. We provide tips and resources for localizing the story, plus an audio Q&A with AP reporter Christina A. Cassidy. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELIMINATING RAILROAD CROSSINGS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration is handing out more than $570 million in grants to help eliminate railroad crossings in 32 states just as the industry is increasingly relying on longer and longer trains to cut costs. We point you to the list of projects and offer local reporting suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

FLOOD INSURANCE LAWSUIT-LOCALIZE IT: Louisiana and nine other states have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over sharp increases in national flood insurance rates slated to be phased in over the coming years. Dozens of local Louisiana governments and flood control districts also are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. district court in New Orleans on Thursday. The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are among the defendants. We list the plaintiffs, point you to data on rate changes and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

GOVERNMENT HONEYBEES-LOCALIZE IT: While judges, lawyers and support staff at the federal courthouse in Concord, New Hampshire keep the American justice system buzzing, thousands of humble honeybees on the building’s roof are playing their part in a much more important task — feeding the world. The Warren B. Rudman courthouse is one of several federal facilities around the country participating in the General Services Administration’s Pollinator Initiative, a government program to assess and promote the health of bees and other pollinators, which are literally critical to life on Earth. We point you to the other federal sites and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ABORTION-RELIGIOUS DIVIDE-LOCALIZE IT: In the year since the Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion, America’s religious leaders and denominations have responded in strikingly diverse ways — some celebrating the sweeping state-level bans that have ensued, others angered that a conservative Christian cause has changed the law of the land in ways they view as oppressive. We offer context, suggested reporting avenues and links to statements on abortion from several major denominations. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VIDEO

Smog thickens in U.S. Capitol amid Canadian wildfires

British PM Sunak arrives for 1st White House visit

Pat Robertson dead at 93

Jeffries: Extremist GOP holding House floor hostage

AUDIO

Smoky haze blanketing US, Canada could last for days as wildfires rage, winds won’t budge

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case

AP-NORC poll finds both Democrats, Republicans skeptical of US spying practices

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as waiting game drags; GameStop tumbles

U.S. STORIES

SUPREME COURT REDISTRICTING-ALABAMA — The Supreme Court has issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, ordering the creation of a second district with a large Black population. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map. The map had one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black. The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law. SENT: 620 words, photos.

OBIT PAT ROBERTSON — Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died. He had an enormous impact on American politics and religion. Robertson turned a tiny Virginia television station into the far-reaching Christian Broadcasting Network, where he hosted the flagship “700 Club” show for half a century. Robertson ran for president as a Republican in 1988, and from that experience founded the Christian Coalition, which helped cement the Republican Party’s enduring alliance with evangelical voters. Robertson also drew attention for his televised pronouncements of God’s judgment on America for everything from homosexuality to teaching evolution. Robertson died Thursday at the age of 93. SENT: 1,270 words, photos, video, audio.

CANADA WILDFIRES — With weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend. That means at least another day, or more, of a dystopian-style detour that’s chased players from ballfields, actors from Broadway stages, delayed thousands of flights, and sparked a resurgence in mask wearing and remote work — all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air. U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey says the weather system that’s driving the great Canadian-American smoke out “will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days.” SENT: 820 words, photos, video, audio.

— With: CANADA WILDFIRES-EXPLAINER

NEIGHBOR SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Authorities say a white Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her Black neighbor told investigators she had been threatened by the victim and in the months before the slaying. A report released Thursday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office came as Susan Louise Lorincz made her initial appearance in court. She appeared via video hookup wearing a dark protective vest. It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer to represent her. In a statement to investigators after the shooting of Ajike Owens, a Black mother of four, Lorincz was quoted as saying she had problems with children in the neighborhood not respecting her — including the victim’s children. SENT: 550 words, photos, audio.

