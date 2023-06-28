National Beverage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Wednesday reported earnings of $36.3…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Wednesday reported earnings of $36.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $286.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142.2 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

