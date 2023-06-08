Nathan’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) on Thursday reported profit of $3.3 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) on Thursday reported profit of $3.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The hot dog chain posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.6 million, or $4.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $130.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.